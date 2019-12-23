Billings Man William Allen Hanning Spits On Detention Officer Andrew Lauckner's Face Hitting Lauckner's Eyes.

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

by Donald Cypehrs investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

William Allen Hanning, who is registered living at 207 Yellowstone Ave in Billings, has been of late residing at the Yellowstone County Detention Center on unrelated charges.



On December 22, 2019, Billings Detention Center Officers Andrew Lauckner and Sgt Troy Jamieson, along with several Detention staff members, were trying to secure Yellowstone County inmate William Allen Hanning into a restraining chair.



Inmate William Allen Hanning threatened to break a sprinkler head off that located inside of his cell.



As the Detention Officers were attempting to restrain Hanning, William Hanning verbally threatened to spit on detention staff members who were trying to control him as he resisted their restraining efforts.



Hanning was ordered not to do this, or he would have additional charges applied to him. Hanning disregarded such verbal orders and spat his bodily fluids at Detentions Officer Andrew Lauckner.



The bodily fluids struck Detention Officer Lauckner in the face as well as his uniform shirt. Detention Officer Lauckner received a direct hit of Hanning's bodily fluids directly in one of his eyes.



Officer Lauckner was taken to the nurse's station inside the Detention Center and started to wash his eye out with the 'emergency eyewash."



Detention Officer Andrew Lauckner pursued charges against Hanning as Hanning already is incarcerated on unrelated charges. According to reports William ALlen Hanning has a long criminal record.

