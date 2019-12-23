Billings Man William Allen Hanning Spits On Detention Officer Andrew Lauckner's Face Hitting Lauckner's Eyes.

December 23, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

 

 

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

by Donald Cypehrs investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

William Allen Hanning, who is registered living at 207 Yellowstone Ave in Billings, has been of late residing at the Yellowstone County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

On December 22, 2019, Billings Detention Center Officers Andrew Lauckner and Sgt Troy Jamieson, along with several Detention staff members, were trying to secure Yellowstone County inmate William Allen Hanning into a restraining chair.

Inmate William Allen Hanning threatened to break a sprinkler head off that located inside of his cell.

As the Detention Officers were attempting to restrain Hanning,  William Hanning verbally threatened to spit on detention staff members who were trying to control him as he resisted their restraining efforts.

Hanning was ordered not to do this, or he would have additional charges applied to him. Hanning disregarded such verbal orders and spat his bodily fluids at Detentions Officer Andrew Lauckner.

The bodily fluids struck Detention Officer Lauckner in the face as well as his uniform shirt.   Detention Officer Lauckner received a direct hit of Hanning's bodily fluids directly in one of his eyes.

Officer Lauckner was taken to the nurse's station inside the Detention Center and started to wash his eye out with the 'emergency eyewash."

Detention Officer Andrew Lauckner pursued charges against Hanning as Hanning already is incarcerated on unrelated charges.  According to reports William ALlen Hanning has a long criminal record.

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

                                                                                                             License# AINS-ID-80896CYP 

                                                                                                             License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

                                                                                                             License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19

 

 

 

 

 


 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Shame On The Liberal, Radical Anti-God And Anti American, MACO Management Company--You Just Got Caught

December 18, 2019

1/5
Please reload

Recent Posts

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

December 24, 2019

Billings Woman Brittany Lyn Quam Arrested For Assault/PFMA Against Her Husband Joseph Quam

December 24, 2019

Billings Man Andrew Beckmann Swedenborg Arrested For Strangulation and PFMA

December 24, 2019

Billings Man William Allen Hanning Spits On Detention Officer Andrew Lauckner's Face Hitting Lauckner's Eyes.

December 23, 2019

City of Laurel Montana Criminal Court Citations and Non-Citations Issued

December 23, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

December 23, 2019

Pet Cat Food Being Recalled Due To Impurities In Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate

December 23, 2019

Identifying Enemies: Judges & Politicians Handing Out Licenses To Illegals -- This is Treason!

December 20, 2019

Christmas Blessings For An Old Man

December 20, 2019

Helena Police Department News

December 19, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic