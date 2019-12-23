Billings Man Andrew Beckmann Swedenborg Arrested For Strangulation and PFMA

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

Billings man Andrew Beckmann Swedenborg was arrested and charged with Strangulation and Partner Family Member Assault.



The Yellowstone County Sheriff Deputies dispatched to the address of 1055 Billabong Drive for a weapons complaint. According to 911 dispatch records, a woman left the residence and stated that as she left, Swedenborg shot an assault rifle in the air (3) times.





The woman also expressed that Swedenborg was a federal agent. Yellowstone County Deputies and dispatch talked back and forth if there was a register of federal agents to look up this guy's name. Dispatch stated they needed to know what agency and division to look for that listing of names.



No further information at this time is available.



According to Deputy Sheriff Juhl, on December 23, 2019, at 1:35 am Deputy Juhl, and Corporal Wyse responded to the address of 1055 Billabong drive.



Corporal Wyse found the woman walking dragging a wheeled suitcase behind her, walking along the road. The female victim stated that Andrew Beckmann Swedenborg strangled her and that she lost consciousness for about 20 seconds, she estimated.



For the last seven months, the female victim and Swedenborg had been in a relationship and that she had recently flown into Billings to visit Andrew Swedenborg and that she had been staying with him for the previous three days.



The victim K.K. stated that earlier in the evening, Swedenborg's ex-girlfriend showed up and caused problems for her and Andrew Swedenborg.



Swedenborg had been drinking heavily, and a verbal argument started over the ex-girlfriend.



Several hours after the verbal argument, K.K. went into the garage and found Andrew Swedenborg passed out. ONce Swedenborg awoke, he told K.K. that she should go back home and visit her family and that he would agree to take her to the airport the next morning.



K.K. left the garage and went to bed. Suddenly Andrew Swedenborg burst into the room she was sleeping in and demanded that she leave immediately. Swedenborg started pulling on her foot, and K.K. yelled at him to leave her alone and push him away from her.



Andrew Swedenborg instantly attacked K.K. and threw her to the floor, placing her into a chokehold, told her that he was going to put her to sleep.



K.K. pleaded with Swedenborg to stop and that she was sorry, and to stop, Swedenborg did not stop and choked her out. Once K.K. regained consciousness, she got up and punched Andrew Swedenborg Swedenborg threatened her again stated that she was going to get it now and that she should not have hit him.



As K.K. gathered her belongings up, Andrew Swedenborg was name-calling and being foul with the things he yelled at her.



Once outside, K.K. was walking down the driveway she hears (3) three shots fired.



Once deputies made contact with Andrew Swedenborg, he stated that K.K. punched him, so he took her to the ground to defend himself. He noted that the entire incident had been captured on his video surveillance system.



Deputies asked if they could see it, and he stated, "Not without a warrant.' Swedenborg refused to give a statement and was detained and remanded into custody.

