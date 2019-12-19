Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

12/18/19 at 0911hrs. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 Block of Prospect regarding a probation violation. Investigation led to a 33 year old male being arrested for Theft (Felony), Obstructing a Peace Officer, and probation violation.

12/18/19 at 1018hrs. An Officer was dispatched to the 1000 Block of Warren in reference to a welfare check.

Investigation led to a male being arrested for two warrants and Obstructing a Peace Officer. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

12/18/19 at 1545hrs. An officer was dispatched to the 1700 Block of 11th in reference to a trespassing.

Investigation led to a 20 year old male being arrested for Theft (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving with a valid license, and Criminal Mischief.

12/18/19 at 1800hrs. An officer was dispatched to the 600 Block of N. Fee regarding a theft. Investigation led to a 65 year old male being cited for theft. He was referred to Municipal Court.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 90 calls for service.

A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: 4 crashes, 4 Animal calls, 2 Assaults, 2 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 9 suspicious incidents, 6 thefts, 5 Trespassing, and 9 Welfare checks.