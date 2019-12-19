Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

December 18, 2019 ARRESTS: None at this time

Total 911 Calls – 2 *==========================================================================03:16 Traffic Stop 1912180002 Officer initiated activity at 15TH St/Bleistein Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for no tail lights. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================06:45 Intrusion/Holdup 1912180005 Occurred at Cody Veterinary Hospital on Highway 14-16-20 E. . Zone East Entry. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================08:07 Patrol-Extra 1912180010 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================08:08 Patrol-Extra 1912180011 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================08:18 Traffic Stop 1912180013 Officer initiated activity at Comfort Inn, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed in a school zone. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================08:24 Traffic Stop 1912180015 Officer initiated activity at 14TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*========================================================================

08:52 Traffic Stop 1912180016 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS- Driver Cited for DUS. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================10:16 Assist other Agency 1912180023 Occurred on Cedar Ln. Possible Juv smoking Marijuana. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================11:06 Animal-Stray 1912180026 Occurred on 31ST St. RP says there are 2 horses in her backyard one palomino and one black. She would like an officer to respond. . Disposition: Referred to Other Agency.*==========================================================================11:51 Trespass Complaint 1912180032 Officer initiated activity at Pioneer Ave, Cody. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================12:17 Traffic Stop 1912180033 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver Cited for texting while driving/ warned for no valid registration. . Disposition: Citation Issued. *==========================================================================12:51 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912180038 Occurred on Bleistein Ave. RP says that every night for the last 2 weeks he has been finding used condoms on his property and he would like to speak to an officer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================14:57 Patrol-Extra 1912180057 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:03 Traffic Stop 1912180059 Officer initiated activity at 29TH St/Baker Dr, Cody. TS Driver Warned for speed school zone, Ft Carry OLN, Cited for no insurance. . Disposition: Citation Issued. *==========================================================================15:20 Traffic Stop 1912180063 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver citation for speeding school zone. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================15:38 Abandoned Vehicle 1912180066 Occurred at Fair Acres Mini Storage on E Ave. . RP says the listed vehicle has been left on the property for a week and she would like it stickered. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:19 Property-Lost 1912180083 Occurred at Cody Area on Sheridan AVE/16TH St. . RP is missing a set of keys on a Jeep key fob. . . *==========================================================================19:21 Suspicious Activity 1912180084 Occurred at Probuild on Sheridan AVE/20TH St. . RP states a fed ex truck has been parked at the corner had plates on it on Friday and is still there now does not have plates on it. . Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================19:33 Traffic Stop 1912180085 Officer initiated activity at Stampede Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for running a red light. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================

20:17 Patrol-Extra 1912180089 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================21:25 Suspicious Activity 1912180092 Occurred at Millstone Brewery - Cody on Sheridan Ave. . RP states there is a silver truck that is parked in the front of the store and they just closed down the store and it is still there with its lights out with people still sitting in it. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================23:32 Patrol-Extra 1912180098 Officer initiated activity in, Cody. . . Disposition: Completed