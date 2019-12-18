This Year Share Your Holiday Festivities With Your Pet

Syndicated by: Montana News

The holiday season is filled with traditions, seasonal meals and festivities. With busy calendars, it can be easy to get caught up with a long to-do list when the true joy of the season is in creating meaningful memories with loved ones, including pets.

It can be easier than you think to share the season with your furry companions simply by incorporating them into your regular holiday activities. Consider these tips to include your pet this holiday and find more ways to indulge your pup at cesar.com.

Enjoy the Season with a Stroll

Many families brave winter weather to take in the holiday lights and decorations around their neighborhoods. Taking a stroll with family and friends can be a joy for not just you, but also your pup. Bundle up and soak in the season, and make sure your pet is ready to brave the weather with any necessary accessories.

Include Pets During Mealtime

Make mealtime special for you and your furry friend by mixing up his or her usual dinner routine. An option like CESAR® HOME DELIGHTS™ wet food with special flavors like pot roast and turkey offers a meal that your pup can enjoy just like the rest of the family.

Welcome Pets to Family Gatherings

Spend time bonding with the whole family by including your pet in a seasonal activity like a watching a holiday movie or decorating your tree. Snuggle under blankets, sip cocoa and offer your furry friend belly rubs on a cozy night in.

Check Your List Twice

Take a breather from thinking about hard-to-buy-for friends and family members and grab a gift for someone who loves everything. Pick up a treat or new toy to gift your pet when the family is opening presents. Keeping your pet engaged with a favorite toy or treat also offers focus during a time that can be overly exciting for your pet.