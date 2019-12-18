Shame On The Liberal, Radical Anti-God And Anti American, MACO Management Company--You Just Got Caught

By: Investigative reporter Donald Cyphers

The Grandview Estates Complex, located in Independence, MO, has violated Federal law by banning older people from being able to put up Christmas lights and or Christmas decorations, Holiday Wreaths on their doors.



Christmas is approaching, and most of the residents celebrate the Christmas Spirit at the Grandview Estates.



The MACO Management Company, Inc. has, in their Radical Democratic Socialist anti-God and Anti-American agenda, has unlawfully prohibited private Christmas decorations.



Their MACO Management told Grandview residents that they, as residents, could not put up any outside Christmas decorations.



For many years the residents of this small elderly community have celebrated Christmas by putting and displaying Christmas things and lights and outside decorations for many years.



This MACO Management Company inc., mandate, was a shock to all the residents at the Grandview Estates.



The Radical rationale for this was that it was a "government's Fair Housing Rule." Because residents that reside in the complex are somehow funded in part by Government funds, therefore the compound is required to follow Government rules.



Various communications between residents and MACO Management Company officials, reveal that residents were told that "violations of such rules twice in six months will result in immediate termination of your lease."



Now, remember this is a violation of merely displaying Christmas lights and door wreaths, ect..



The complex is built like duplexes, which have separate yards with lots of room for Christmas decorations if one chooses to.



The Complex MACO Management Company Inc has no issue with those who are putting up secular outdoor decorations in the housing development.



Something is wrong with that radical rational.



Residents in the Grandview Estates desire to put up Christmas lights and other seasonal decorations, so why can't they legally do this.



OR can they?



The Montana News Investigative reporter Donald Cyphers looked into this matter more closely to see what is the law.



NOWHERE does H.U.D. give guidance supportive of such a radial anti-God and Anti-American directive. This is the opposite of what the H.U.D. guidance says.



In fact, under the Fair Housing Act, MACO is BREAKING THE LAW by discriminating against all residents in that facility just based on their religion.



In America, we still have the right to free exercise and displaying ANY holiday decorations that fit with what we as humans believe in.



Specifically, the law under the Fair Housing Act (42 U.S.C. 3601 et seq prohibits any discrimination regarding housing just base on race, religion, color, national origin, sex, disability, and familial status.



So that means that MACO Management Company Inc. is breaking the law, which in this case constitutes a crime and Civil penalties.



So that also means that any Federal law that would restrict or prohibit religious decorations or Christmas lights or secular or nor secular decorations would be in gross violation of the 1st Amendment of all of the Grandview Estate residents. Shame Shame on you MACO Management INc., you are acting as if you are a spawn of the devil...who knows, maybe the radical Democrats like #BatCrazyPelosi or #ShifftySchiff have been advising you.



It has long been a record that in the Federal Courts, the Court would reject such institutionalized banning of such wild radical liberal claims that a federally subsidized facility can eliminate any vestiges of all religion from any such properties under their control.



All one has to do is look up the Federal case law such as Church on the Rock Vs. City of Albuquerque, 84 F.3d (11thCir. 1993), and you will see for one's self that MACO Management Inc is breaking Federal law and should be prosecuted both in criminal courts and civil courts.



Even from the big State of Montana, Americans will stand against such liberal radical Demonized Democratic liberal socialist maneuvers to push God out of our country.



We are not going to let that happen.



Oh, and by the way, President Trump will win the 2020 election by the biggest election landslide this country has ever seen. Merry Christmas from the Great State of Montana to the world.