Cody Wyoming Police Department News

ARRESTS:

12/17/19 Weston Barnes, Cody, 32, Arrested for Probation Violation, DWUS & Window Tint, (Incident #1912170022)

12/17/19 Anthony Maestas, Rock Springs, 36, Arrested for Warrant, (Incident #19012170032)

Total 911 Calls – 3

05:41 Traffic Stop 1912170008

Officer initiated activity at Big Horn AVE/19TH St, Cody. TS-Driver cited for no insurance, warned for expired plates. . Disposition: Citation Issued.

05:46 Assist other Agency 1912170009

Officer initiated activity at Probation And Parole - Cody Office, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

07:41 Patrol-Extra 1912170012

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

07:48 Animal-Stray 1912170013

Occurred at 19TH St/Beck Ave. RP says there is a small black/brown dog RAL in the above area. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

07:51 Patrol-Extra 1912170015

Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

07:59 Patrol-Extra 1912170016

Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

08:01 Patrol-Extra 1912170018

Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

08:24 Animal-Stray 1912170020

Occurred on Gentle St. RP says there was a brown Shepard mix brought into the shelter on 12/16/2019 at 1600. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter.

08:32 Traffic Stop 1912170022

Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver arrested. . Disposition: See Case.

08:58 Parking Problem 1912170026

Occurred at Ups Store on 14TH St. . RP says there has been a dark blue Subaru hatchback parked in front of the above location since 12/14/2019. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

09:58 Abandoned Vehicle 1912170030

Occurred at Fair Acres Mini Storage on E Ave. . RP says there is a white 2001 Buick that is possibly abandoned at the above location. Belonged to a previous tenant. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

10:15 Warrant Service Attempt 1912170032

Occurred on Baker Dr. RP says that the listed male is at the above location. . Disposition: See Case.

11:37 Assist other Agency 1912170038

Occurred on Pioneer Ave. RP sent a fax regarding some concerns about the attached individuals. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

14:09 Welfare Check 1912170055

Occurred at Parkway Trailer & RV Park on Yellowstone Ave. . Student has not been coming to school no answer on phone to mother or student for 6 days. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

14:49 Assist other Agency 1912170059

Officer initiated activity at Baker Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

16:31 Parking Problem 1912170066

Occurred at Gerrans AVE/8TH St. RP says that during services at the church on the corner, the cars park perpendicular to the street and it causing the width of the road to narrow. RP is concerned it could cause an accident because the street isn't designed for parking that way. . .

18:37 Trespass Complaint 1912170075

Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP wishes to trespass the listed male from the above location. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

18:39 Welfare Check 1912170076

Occurred on 17TH St. RP says the listed female's lights aren't on and would like someone to check on her. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

18:42 Trespass Complaint 1912170077

Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP would like to have the listed male trespassed from the park. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

18:50 Trespass Complaint 1912170079

Occurred at Cedar Mountain Apartments on Pioneer Ave. . RP would like the listed male trespassed from her apartment. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

19:53 Traffic Stop 1912170080

Officer initiated activity at 17TH St/Alger Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for no tail lights. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

20:41 Traffic Stop 1912170083

Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for suspended license and warned for no tail lights and no proof of ins. . Disposition: Citation Issued.

21:00 Patrol-Extra 1912170084

Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

21:03 Traffic Stop 1912170085

Officer initiated activity at Buffalo Bill Center of The West, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for racing. . Disposition: Citation Issued