City of Laurel Montana Criminal Citations and Non-Citations Issued

Syndicated by: Montana News
The following people were issued criminal citations and non-citations to appear in the Laurel City Court. They are as follows:
James Alden Carmichael TK-920-2019-0000580, his first offense for Driving Under the influence of alcohol. TK920-2019-0000580 Speeding in a restricted speed zone.
Alexis Mae Henderson TK-920-2019-0000578 her first offense for Tabacco Possession under 18 years of age.
Anna Marie VanDewerker TK-920-2019-0000583
her first offense for Tabacco possession under the age of 18 years of age.
Anthony James Harbolt TK-920-2019-0000376 Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Anthony Lee Baker TK-920-2019-0000585 Truancy
Liberty Ann Keele TK-920-2019-0000577 Failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading children.
Erika Nicole Smith TK-920-2019-0000579 Operating with expired registration and failure to re-register the vehicle.
Atreau Lee Normandy TK-920-2019-0000581 3rd offense, operating vehicle without liability insurance in effect.
William Jude Haynes TK-920-2019-0000582 his firs offense driving vehicle while suspended or revoked.
Misty Dawn Synness her send offense driving vehicle while suspended or revoked TK-920-2019-0000584
