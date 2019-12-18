City of Laurel Montana Criminal Citations and Non-Citations Issued

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following people were issued criminal citations and non-citations to appear in the Laurel City Court. They are as follows:



James Alden Carmichael TK-920-2019-0000580, his first offense for Driving Under the influence of alcohol. TK920-2019-0000580 Speeding in a restricted speed zone.



Alexis Mae Henderson TK-920-2019-0000578 her first offense for Tabacco Possession under 18 years of age.



Anna Marie VanDewerker TK-920-2019-0000583

her first offense for Tabacco possession under the age of 18 years of age.



Anthony James Harbolt TK-920-2019-0000376 Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence



Anthony Lee Baker TK-920-2019-0000585 Truancy



Liberty Ann Keele TK-920-2019-0000577 Failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading children.



Erika Nicole Smith TK-920-2019-0000579 Operating with expired registration and failure to re-register the vehicle.



Atreau Lee Normandy TK-920-2019-0000581 3rd offense, operating vehicle without liability insurance in effect.



William Jude Haynes TK-920-2019-0000582 his firs offense driving vehicle while suspended or revoked.





Misty Dawn Synness her send offense driving vehicle while suspended or revoked TK-920-2019-0000584













