Cheyenne Shooting Suspects Arrested

December 17, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.— The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested Terrance James, 27, and

his brother Isaac James, 26, both of Cheyenne and Scottsbluff respectively, in relation to a

shooting which occurred on December 11, 2019.

 

The two were arrested on December 16, 2019.

 

When CPD officers and detectives stopped their vehicle at 3:45 p.m. in the area of W. 7th Street and Thomes, both men were safely apprehended and arrested on suspicion of shooting Genaro

Bojorquez, 35, after a dispute over a drug deal gone bad.

 

Bojorquez sustained life-threatening injuries in the assault. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

 

 

 

