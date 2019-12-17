Cheyenne Shooting Suspects Arrested

Syndicated by: Montana News
CHEYENNE,Wyo.— The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested Terrance James, 27, and
his brother Isaac James, 26, both of Cheyenne and Scottsbluff respectively, in relation to a
shooting which occurred on December 11, 2019.
The two were arrested on December 16, 2019.
When CPD officers and detectives stopped their vehicle at 3:45 p.m. in the area of W. 7th Street and Thomes, both men were safely apprehended and arrested on suspicion of shooting Genaro
Bojorquez, 35, after a dispute over a drug deal gone bad.
Bojorquez sustained life-threatening injuries in the assault. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
