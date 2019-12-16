Billings Wife Fears Her Bully Husband Whom She Claims Is Abusive To Her

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

By: Investigative reporter Donald Cyphers

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings husband and wife Charles and Heather Hayter have been in a continued abusive relationship described as "toxic," say insiders close to the family.



On Saturday 14, 2019, Law Enforcement was dispatched to the address of 8910 Longmeadow Drive for an assault in progress.



Once the Yellowstone County Sheriff Deputies arrived at the above address, Heather Hayter stated that her husband Charles Hayter and she had earlier gotten into an argument, and Charles started throwing objects at her, such as a candle holder, whiskey glass bottle and other items.



Heather Hayter stated that she was afraid of her husband Charles, and that she was afraid of what he would do to her.



During the argument, Charles allegedly took her phone and threw the phone against the wall breaking the phone and damaging it, rendering it inoperable. Heather claims that she was trying to call her father for help.



Heather claims in a prior incident that Charles back on Nov 28, 2019, kicked a garbage can toward her hitting her right leg, which resulted in injury and pain. Heather stated that she feels powerless and terrified of Charles and cannot fight back for fear of some physical retribution against her person.



Heather stated that these types of incidents are becoming more frequent and have been escalating into more severe violence. She did not report this incident as she was in fear of retribution from Charles, her husband.



Additionally, according to court records, there is a permanent Order of Protection in effect where Heather filed it for protection from Charles, who is the respondent. This Order is valid and is active since Aug 24, 2019.



Charles Hayter, when questioned about his behavior, indicated that what difference does it make or to be specific to his exact words, "It should not matter since it is my house."



Charles is 6" feet tall 310 lb man and his alleged victim Heather his wife, is barley 115 lbs wet and only 5'4" physically she is outweighed and easily overpowered by these odds and does not have much of a chance in protecting herself.

