Billings Stores Walgreen and Albertsons Report Morgan Bailey Tucker Attempting to Fraudulently Obtain Dangerous Drugs By Fake Prescriptions

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Morgan Bailey Tucker accused of fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs. On December 15, 2019, Billings Police Officer Hart was dispatched to the Walgreens business located at 1330 Grande Ave fora possible fraudulent prescription for Codeine Promethazine cough syrup.

A Walgreens pharmacy employee alerted Billings Police Officer Hart that other pharmacies in town have indicated that fraudulent prescriptions were presented to pharmacists.



The Walgreens employee called the Doctor to check on the prescription validity and was told by the Doctor that the prescription was a fraud.



At about the same time, Billings Police Officer Chaffin had been dispatched earlier to the Albertson store located at 1212 Grand Ave. Billings Police Officer Chaffin was investigating a possible Fraudulent prescription case.



Dispatched notified Billings Police Officer Hart that fellow Officer Chaffin was investigating a prescription fraud case over at Albertsons.



In this case, the female told the pharmacy that she was getting the prescription for her Grandmother. The Pharmacist checked the Montana Prescription Drug Registry but could not find the Grandmother's name listed in the registry.

The Pharmacist was suspicious and called the police.



Later in the day at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, Morgan Bailey Tucker stated to Officer Hart and Chaffin that she would fill fraudulent prescriptions or attempt to for her friends "Polo, Ollie, and Blue."

All three she stated are from Washington state.

