Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

12/13/19@0127 an officer was conducting routine patrol and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Investigation led to a 18 year old male being cited and released for driving with a BAC greater than .02 while under 21 years of age.

12/13/19 @0718hrs An office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

A 24 year old female had a warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody. She was booked into the LCSO jail.

12/13/19 @ 0800hrs, Officers investigated a reported threats call. Subsequent investigation led to a 14 year old male being charged with Intimidation(felony). He was referred to Juvenile Probation.

12/13/19 @1600hrs, Detectives were conducting an investigation.

During the investigation a male was identified and found to have warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into the LCSO jail.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 89 calls for service.

A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: 4 crashes, 1 Animal calls, 1 Assault, 7 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 4 suspicious incidents, 4 thefts, and 7 Welfare checks.