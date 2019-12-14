Helena Police Department News

December 14, 2019

Montana News

 

 

 

 

12/13/19@0127 an officer was conducting routine patrol and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. 

 

Investigation led to a 18 year old male being cited and released for driving with a BAC greater than .02 while under 21 years of age.

 

12/13/19 @0718hrs  An office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

 

 A 24 year old female had a warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody.  She was booked into the LCSO jail.   

 

 

12/13/19 @ 0800hrs, Officers investigated a reported threats call.  Subsequent investigation led to a 14 year old male being charged with Intimidation(felony).  He was referred to Juvenile Probation.   

 

12/13/19 @1600hrs, Detectives were conducting an investigation. 

During the investigation a male was identified and found to have warrants for his arrest.  He was taken into custody and booked into the LCSO jail.

 

**The Helena Police Department responded to 89 calls for service. 

 

A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  4 crashes, 1 Animal calls, 1 Assault, 7 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 4 suspicious incidents,  4 thefts, and 7 Welfare checks.

 

 

 

 

