Billings Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Monday, December 16, 2019

DC 19-1477 State of MT v Tonya Danielle Routen IN-T MWP Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

19-28239

Escape F

DC 17-1145 State of MT v Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Gregory E. Paskell TR: 12/16/19

17-24664 DM

Assault with Weapon F

DC 19-0644 State of MT v Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca PSI

19-27347 GB

Forgery (Common Scheme) F

DC 19-1102 State of MT v Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca PSI

19-27819 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct3: Forgery M to be dismissed

Ct4: Forgery M to be dismissed

Ct5: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed

DC 19-0164 State of MT v Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca PSI

19-26867 GB

Burglary

David P. Kenat Jr.

DC 16-0345 State of MT v Dallas Hughes Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Heather Weir

16-22046

Ct1: Theft F

Shaun Pisk

DC 18-0870 State of MT v Dallas Hughes Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Heather Weir

18-25948

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shaun Pisk

DC 17-0958 State of MT v Tauteana Marie Matt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc J. Gregory Tomicich

17-24421

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Laura McKee

DC 16-0280 State of MT v Melissa Lynn Tuilaepa IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Analicia Pianca

16-22255

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

Krystal Stevenson

DC 19-1510 State of MT v Jerry Junior Salazar IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

19-28271 GB

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F

See also: DC 19-1459 | 19-28208 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020

See also: DC 03-0652 | 02-9968 | Response/Reply Due - 12/23/2019

DC 17-0971 State of MT v William Allen Hanning IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

17-24502

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Shellie Stichman

DC 17-0834 State of MT v Craig Allen Andrews IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Garry Bunke Reset TR

17-24343 AV

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

DC 16-0415 State of MT v Josef Christian LaRance IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl A.K.A. Joseph Christian Lawrence TR: 1/21/20

16-22403 GB J. Gregory Tomicich

Theft F

DC 19-1081 State of MT v Jeremy Shane Seminole IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca TR: 1/21/20

19-27793 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M

Shannon Berg

See also: DC 16-0797 | 16-22919 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/27/2020

DC 19-0865 State of MT v Tami Marie Sanford Srv Rev Rel Petition

(TODD) Co Atty-jrs Cory T. Harman TR: 2/18/20

19-27571 JC

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

C 18-1052 State of MT v Jason Jared Heathman Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman PSI

18-26097 GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-1424 State of MT v Alexis Mary Magallanez Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

19-28157 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1443 State of MT v Philip Kendall Mickelson Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders Mtn Quash BW

19-28170 GB

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 13-0649 State of MT v Steven Jacob Goldmann Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(TODD) Co Atty-mrg Penelope S. Strong Reset TR

12-18513 AP

Ct1: Issuing A Bad Check F

Ct2: Issuing a Bad Check (Common Scheme) F

Ct3: Theft by Deception F

DC 19-0697 State of MT v Zachari Jon Larsen Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 12/17/19

19-27399 GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

DC 11-0128 State of MT v Robert Douglas Healy IV PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Jim Lippert PV Srv Pet to Revoke

11-17149

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F

Ct4: Assault with Weapon F

Mary Aggers

See also: DC 17-1428 | 17-24959 | Status Hearing - 01/13/2020

DC 19-0413 State of MT v Colby Michael Steil Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-27121 GB

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

DC 19-0277 State of MT v Leslie Vernon Pallett III Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Vernon E. Woodward PSI

19-26987 TS

Ct1: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Per Se with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed

Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M to be dismissed

Ct5: Fail to Slow/Use Caution/Move Away from a Stationary Emergency Vehicle/Police Vehicle M

DC 17-0972 State of MT v Leslie Vernon Pallett III PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Public Defenders

17-24500 TS

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Lacy McConnell

DC 17-1417 State of MT v Herman Kenneth Horse PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Herman Howard Horse

17-24626 Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1228 | 19-27932 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

DC 17-1418 State of MT v Herman Kenneth Horse PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Herman Howard Horse

17-24931 Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1228 | 19-27932 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

DC 19-0992 State of MT v Diane Evelyn Burritt Mtn Quash BW

(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Analicia Pianca Reset TR

19-27705 TS

Theft F

