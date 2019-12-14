Billings Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

December 14, 2019

Monday, December 16, 2019

 

DC 19-1477                  State of MT     v         Tonya Danielle Routen              IN-T MWP         Arraignment

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Public Defenders                                                

19-28239                       

Escape F   

 

                                                                                                       

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1145                  State of MT     v         Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy   IN-T        Change of Plea

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Gregory E. Paskell                                              TR: 12/16/19

17-24664                        DM

Assault with Weapon F   

                                                                                                        

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0644                  State of MT     v         Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron     IN-T        Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Analicia Pianca                                                     PSI

19-27347                        GB

Forgery (Common Scheme) F   

                                                                                                                                                            

 

DC 19-1102                  State of MT     v         Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron     IN-T        Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Analicia Pianca                                                     PSI

19-27819                        GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Forgery M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Forgery M     to be dismissed

Ct5: Deceptive Practices M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                              

 

                                   

DC 19-0164                 State of MT     v         Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron     IN-T        Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Analicia Pianca                                                     PSI

19-26867                        GB

 

Burglary                                                                                              

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0345                  State of MT     v         Dallas Hughes Jr.                           IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Heather Weir                                                        

16-22046                       

Ct1: Theft F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Shaun Pisk

 

DC 18-0870                  State of MT     v         Dallas Hughes Jr.                           IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Heather Weir                                                        

18-25948                       

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Shaun Pisk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0958                  State of MT     v         Tauteana Marie Matt                  IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tc                      J. Gregory Tomicich                                         

17-24421                       

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0280                  State of MT     v         Melissa Lynn Tuilaepa               IN-T        PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tc                      Analicia Pianca                                                    

16-22255                       

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F    

                                                                                                      

Krystal Stevenson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1510                  State of MT     v         Jerry Junior Salazar                    IN-V        Arraignment

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   Public Defenders                                                

19-28271                        GB

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F   

                                                                                                                                                            

 

See also: DC 19-1459 | 19-28208 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 03-0652 | 02-9968 | Response/Reply Due - 12/23/2019

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0971                  State of MT     v         William Allen Hanning               IN-V   PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(KNISELY)                  Co Atty-am                    Public Defenders                                                

17-24502                       

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Shellie Stichman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0834                  State of MT     v         Craig Allen Andrews                  IN-V        Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES)                       Co Atty-ez                     Garry Bunke                                                          Reset TR

17-24343                        AV

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0415                  State of MT     v         Josef Christian LaRance          IN-V        Bond Reduction

(TODD)                          Co Atty-bdl                   A.K.A. Joseph Christian Lawrence                     TR:  1/21/20

16-22403                        GB                             J. Gregory Tomicich

Theft F   

                                                                                               

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1081                  State of MT     v         Jeremy Shane Seminole             IN-V        Bond Reduction

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Analicia Pianca                                                     TR: 1/21/20

19-27793                        GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Shannon Berg

See also: DC 16-0797 | 16-22919 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0865                  State of MT     v         Tami Marie Sanford                                       Srv Rev Rel Petition

(TODD)                          Co Atty-jrs                     Cory T. Harman                                                   TR: 2/18/20

19-27571                        JC

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

C 18-1052                  State of MT     v         Jason Jared Heathman                                 Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Cory T. Harman                                                   PSI

18-26097                        GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1424                  State of MT     v         Alexis Mary Magallanez                               Arraignment

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-am                    Public Defenders                                                

19-28157                        DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1443                  State of MT     v         Philip Kendall Mickelson                             Arraignment

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    Public Defenders                                                 Mtn Quash BW

19-28170                        GB

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F   

                                                                                                        

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0649                 State of MT     v         Steven Jacob Goldmann                              Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(TODD)                          Co Atty-mrg                  Penelope S. Strong                                             Reset TR

12-18513                        AP

Ct1: Issuing A Bad Check F    

Ct2: Issuing a Bad Check (Common Scheme) F    

Ct3: Theft by Deception F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0697                  State of MT     v         Zachari Jon Larsen                                         Change of Plea

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    J. Gregory Tomicich                                          TR: 12/17/19

19-27399                        GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0128                  State of MT     v         Robert Douglas Healy IV                            PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tc                      Jim Lippert                                                             PV Srv Pet to Revoke

11-17149                       

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F    

Ct4: Assault with Weapon F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Mary Aggers

See also: DC 17-1428 | 17-24959 | Status Hearing - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0413                  State of MT     v         Colby Michael Steil                                          Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-slh                    J. Gregory Tomicich                                          PSI

19-27121                        GB

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

DC 19-0277                  State of MT     v         Leslie Vernon Pallett III                               Sentencing

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tc                      Vernon E. Woodward                                      PSI

19-26987                        TS

Ct1: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs F    

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M    

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M     to be dismissed

Ct5: Fail to Slow/Use Caution/Move Away from a Stationary Emergency Vehicle/Police Vehicle M    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

 

DC 17-0972                  State of MT     v         Leslie Vernon Pallett III                               PV Rev Hrg

(TODD)                          Co Atty-tc                      Public Defenders                                                

17-24500                        TS

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Lacy McConnell

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1417                  State of MT     v         Herman Kenneth Horse            PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-zp                     A.K.A. Herman Howard Horse                           

17-24626                                                                    Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1228 | 19-27932 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

 

DC 17-1418                  State of MT     v         Herman Kenneth Horse             PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS)                     Co Atty-zp                     A.K.A. Herman Howard Horse                           

17-24931                                                                    Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1228 | 19-27932 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0992                  State of MT     v         Diane Evelyn Burritt                                      Mtn Quash BW

(TODD)                          Co Atty-mkl                  Analicia Pianca                                                     Reset TR

19-27705                        TS

Theft F   

                                                                                

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

