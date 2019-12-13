Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
JUDGE TODD
Monday, December 16, 2019\
DC 19-1477 State of MT v Tonya Danielle Routen IN-T MWP Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
19-28239
Escape F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1145 State of MT v Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy IN-T Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Gregory E. Paskell TR: 12/16/19
17-24664 DM
Assault with Weapon F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0644 State of MT v Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron IN-T Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca PSI
19-27347 GB
Forgery (Common Scheme) F
DC 19-1102 State of MT v Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron IN-T Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca PSI
19-27819 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Forgery M to be dismissed
Ct4: Forgery M to be dismissed
Ct5: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed
DC 19-0164 State of MT v Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron IN-T Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca PSI
19-26867 GB
Burglary F
David P. Kenat Jr.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0345 State of MT v Dallas Hughes Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Heather Weir
16-22046
Ct1: Theft F
Shaun Pisk
DC 18-0870 State of MT v Dallas Hughes Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Heather Weir
18-25948
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0958 State of MT v Tauteana Marie Matt IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc J. Gregory Tomicich
17-24421
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0280 State of MT v Melissa Lynn Tuilaepa IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Analicia Pianca
16-22255
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Krystal Stevenson
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1510 State of MT v Jerry Junior Salazar IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
19-28271 GB
Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F
See also: DC 19-1459 | 19-28208 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 03-0652 | 02-9968 | Response/Reply Due - 12/23/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0971 State of MT v William Allen Hanning IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
17-24502
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Shellie Stichman
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0834 State of MT v Craig Allen Andrews IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Garry Bunke Reset TR
17-24343 AV
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0415 State of MT v Josef Christian LaRance IN-V Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl A.K.A. Joseph Christian Lawrence TR: 1/21/20
16-22403 GB J. Gregory Tomicich
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1081 State of MT v Jeremy Shane Seminole IN-V Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca TR: 1/21/20
19-27793 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Resisting Arrest M
Shannon Berg
See also: DC 16-0797 | 16-22919 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0865 State of MT v Tami Marie Sanford Srv Rev Rel Petition
(TODD) Co Atty-jrs Cory T. Harman TR: 2/18/20
19-27571 JC
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
DC 18-1052 State of MT v Jason Jared Heathman Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman PSI
18-26097 GB
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0687 State of MT v Stetson Anton Bohn PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Daniel O.C. Ball
12-18479
Ct1: Negligent Vehicular Assault F
Brad Pinnick
See also: DC 18-1384 | 18-26524 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1424 State of MT v Alexis Mary Magallanez Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
19-28157 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1443 State of MT v Philip Kendall Mickelson Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders Mtn Quash BW
19-28170 GB
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0649 State of MT v Steven Jacob Goldmann Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(TODD) Co Atty-mrg Penelope S. Strong Reset TR
12-18513 AP
Ct1: Issuing A Bad Check F
Ct2: Issuing a Bad Check (Common Scheme) F
Ct3: Theft by Deception F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0697 State of MT v Zachari Jon Larsen Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 12/17/19
19-27399 GB
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0128 State of MT v Robert Douglas Healy IV PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Jim Lippert PV Srv Pet to Revoke
11-17149
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct4: Assault with Weapon F
Mary Aggers
See also: DC 17-1428 | 17-24959 | Status Hearing - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0277 State of MT v Leslie Vernon Pallett III Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Vernon E. Woodward PSI
19-26987 TS
Ct1: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed
Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M to be dismissed
Ct5: Fail to Slow/Use Caution/Move Away from a Stationary Emergency Vehicle/Police Vehicle M
DC 17-0972 State of MT v Leslie Vernon Pallett III PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Public Defenders
17-24500 TS
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Lacy McConnell
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0413 State of MT v Colby Michael Steil Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-27121 GB
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0165 State of MT v Jonathan Daniel Ugalde Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
18-25167 GB
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Assault on a Minor F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1417 State of MT v Herman Kenneth Horse PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Herman Howard Horse
17-24626 Public Defenders
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Kelvin Harrell
See also: DC 19-1228 | 19-27932 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020
DC 17-1418 State of MT v Herman Kenneth Horse PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Herman Howard Horse
17-24931 Public Defenders
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Kelvin Harrell
See also: DC 19-1228 | 19-27932 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0992 State of MT v Diane Evelyn Burritt Mtn Quash BW
(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Analicia Pianca Reset TR
19-27705 TS
Theft F
