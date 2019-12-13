Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion Criminal Cases

December 13, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE TODD

Monday, December 16, 2019\

DC 19-1477 State of MT     v Tonya Danielle Routen IN-T MWP Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

19-28239

Escape F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1145 State of MT     v Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Gregory E. Paskell TR: 12/16/19

17-24664 DM

Assault with Weapon F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0644 State of MT     v Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca PSI

19-27347 GB

Forgery (Common Scheme) F    

 

 

 

DC 19-1102 State of MT     v Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca PSI

19-27819 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Forgery M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Forgery M     to be dismissed

Ct5: Deceptive Practices M     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 19-0164 State of MT     v Kendra Dale Arcoren-Iron IN-T Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Analicia Pianca PSI

19-26867 GB

Burglary F    

 

 

David P. Kenat Jr.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0345 State of MT     v Dallas Hughes Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Heather Weir

16-22046

Ct1: Theft F     

 

 

Shaun Pisk

 

DC 18-0870 State of MT     v Dallas Hughes Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Heather Weir

18-25948

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Shaun Pisk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0958 State of MT     v Tauteana Marie Matt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc J. Gregory Tomicich

17-24421

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0280 State of MT     v Melissa Lynn Tuilaepa IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Analicia Pianca

16-22255

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F     

 

 

Krystal Stevenson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1510 State of MT     v Jerry Junior Salazar IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

19-28271 GB

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F    

 

 

 

See also: DC 19-1459 | 19-28208 | Jury Trial - 03/16/2020
See also: DC 03-0652 | 02-9968 | Response/Reply Due - 12/23/2019

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0971 State of MT     v William Allen Hanning IN-V   PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

17-24502

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

 

 

Shellie Stichman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0834 State of MT     v Craig Allen Andrews IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Garry Bunke Reset TR

17-24343 AV

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0415 State of MT     v Josef Christian LaRance IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl A.K.A. Joseph Christian Lawrence TR:  1/21/20

16-22403 GB         J. Gregory Tomicich

Theft F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1081 State of MT     v Jeremy Shane Seminole IN-V Bond Reduction

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Analicia Pianca TR: 1/21/20

19-27793 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct4: Resisting Arrest M     

 

Shannon Berg

See also: DC 16-0797 | 16-22919 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0865 State of MT     v Tami Marie Sanford Srv Rev Rel Petition

(TODD) Co Atty-jrs Cory T. Harman TR: 2/18/20

19-27571 JC

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

 

DC 18-1052 State of MT     v Jason Jared Heathman Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Cory T. Harman PSI

18-26097 GB

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0687 State of MT     v Stetson Anton Bohn PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Daniel O.C. Ball

12-18479

Ct1: Negligent Vehicular Assault F     

 

 

Brad Pinnick

See also: DC 18-1384 | 18-26524 | Jury Trial Reset - 02/18/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1424 State of MT     v Alexis Mary Magallanez Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

19-28157 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1443 State of MT     v Philip Kendall Mickelson Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders Mtn Quash BW

19-28170 GB

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0649 State of MT     v Steven Jacob Goldmann Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(TODD) Co Atty-mrg Penelope S. Strong Reset TR

12-18513 AP

Ct1: Issuing A Bad Check F     

Ct2: Issuing a Bad Check (Common Scheme) F     

Ct3: Theft by Deception F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0697 State of MT     v Zachari Jon Larsen Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 12/17/19

19-27399 GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 11-0128 State of MT     v Robert Douglas Healy IV PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Jim Lippert PV Srv Pet to Revoke 

11-17149

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct4: Assault with Weapon F     

 

Mary Aggers

See also: DC 17-1428 | 17-24959 | Status Hearing - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

DC 19-0277 State of MT     v Leslie Vernon Pallett III Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Vernon E. Woodward PSI

19-26987 TS

Ct1: DUI of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     to be dismissed

Ct3: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M     to be dismissed

Ct5: Fail to Slow/Use Caution/Move Away from a Stationary Emergency Vehicle/Police Vehicle M     

 

 

DC 17-0972 State of MT     v Leslie Vernon Pallett III PV Rev Hrg

(TODD) Co Atty-tc Public Defenders

17-24500 TS

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

 

 

Lacy McConnell

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0413 State of MT     v Colby Michael Steil Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-slh J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-27121 GB

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0165 State of MT     v Jonathan Daniel Ugalde Sentencing

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

18-25167 GB

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1417 State of MT     v Herman Kenneth Horse PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Herman Howard Horse

17-24626          Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1228 | 19-27932 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

 

DC 17-1418 State of MT     v Herman Kenneth Horse   PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Herman Howard Horse

17-24931          Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1228 | 19-27932 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0992 State of MT     v Diane Evelyn Burritt Mtn Quash BW

(TODD) Co Atty-mkl Analicia Pianca Reset TR

19-27705 TS

Theft F    

 

 

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Should You Carry Your Handgun Open Or Concealed ?

October 15, 2019

1/4
Please reload

Recent Posts

Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion Criminal Cases

December 13, 2019

Missoula County Search And Rescue Announces Certified Tracking/Tailing and Human Remains Detection Handler and Canine Unit

December 13, 2019

A Midnight Raid For Freedom And Liberty: If they Mean To Have War, Let It begin Here

December 13, 2019

The Dangerous Winds Of Trying To Prevent Climate Change: Inconvenient Facts Show Why Wind Energy Is Not renewable, Sustainable Or Climate-Friendly

December 13, 2019

Cops For Kids Event In Minot Walmart Super Center

December 13, 2019

Helena Youth Eight-Year-Old Dallas Mounger Being Presented With Life Saving Award This Friday

December 12, 2019

Karilei Faith Garcia And Her Aunt Steal $21.14 In Beverages From Town Pump

December 12, 2019

Cheyenne Wyoming Police Investigative An Aggravated Assault Of North Dakota Man Genaro Bojorquez Shot

December 12, 2019

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

December 11, 2019

Helena Police Department News

December 11, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic