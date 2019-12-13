A Midnight Raid For Freedom And Liberty: If they Mean To Have War, Let It begin Here

By: Marc Kelley

Syndicated by: Montana News

Much has been said of late about our Founding Fathers and The Framers of our constitution. We have listened to tenured law professors explain their interpretation of our Constitution and offer their insights into the minds of the very people who conceived our country. If one did not know otherwise, it would be very easy to assume, our fore-fathers were a bunch of introverted, Casper Milquetoast personalities, concerned only with scholarly pursuits and obscure legal theory.

The truth of the matter is, our fore-fathers were considered rabble rousers and provocateurs by the British, who considered themselves to be above such behavior. The people who founded our country had to be tough, because they did not have the resources, nor the luxuries, that come with a longstanding society. Surviving in America, required not only a solid belief that GOD would provide the means necessary for that survival, but an iron will to keep moving forward in the face of daunting obstacles.

Out of this experience grew a very specific personality type. A personality which has been describe as the "can do spirit." A personality which focuses on the things which needed to be done to accomplish a given task and overcome the trials along that journey. It is this very personality which continues to thrive in America today. It matters not if the subject is our military, as they stand on the wall protecting us from evil, the brave cops who willingly respond to our calls for help or the private citizen, who abandons the safe environment of their employers and assumes the risks of starting their own business. America is and will always be, the land of opportunity, for anyone brave enough to try. Many things drive this "can do sprit", but none so effectively as the perception of injustice. On December 16, we will celebrate the actions of the brave Americans, who stood up to the injustice of the British and risked everything to bring attention to their cause. This story, which each of us learned in school, is just as relevant today as it was in 1773.

If you have ever wondered how it is, we Americans drink coffee and not the time honored British tradition of drinking tea, the answer will come as no surprise. As long ago as the beginning of the 18th century, the drink of choice in America, was in fact tea. We loved our tea and consumed it wholeheartedly to the tune of over 1 million pounds per year. Things were tough in America, but we had our tea to help calm our nerves and warm our hearts.

Then, as fate would have it, England became embroiled in the Seven Years War, a conflict in which the British Empire would ultimately prevail; however, would leave the Kingdom in deep financial debt. In typical political fashion, the British Parliament decided, increased revenue could be brought into their treasury, by taxing the tea sent to the American colonies.

However, the American Colonies had no voice in Parliament, thus no way to negotiate or voice their opposition to the tax. Reacting as anyone might to this injustice, the American colonial merchants, began utilizing smugglers to obtain Dutch tea, which was not covered by the British Tax.

The British recognized continued consumption of this smuggled tea,would eventually inflict enough economic damage on the British owned, East India Tea Company, to force it into bankruptcy. In what was seen as yet another attempt to impose their rule on the colonies, England allowed their company to sell tea directly to the citizens of the colonies, at a less than market rate and circumvent the American tea merchants all together.

This move would prevent the colonies from collecting their own taxes, which were a major source of revenue for the colonies themselves and without which, would force even more dependence on England for their survival.

By December 16, 1773, it was clear to the American Colonies, England had no intention of negotiating further. That same evening, Samuel Adams himself, called a meeting of the people and proclaimed " this meeting can do nothing further to save the country."

Adams words were a prearranged signal to the Sons of Liberty, green lighting a raid on the British ships anchored in Boston Harbor. That night, some 50 to 60 American Patriots, dressed as Mohawk Warriors and armed with tomahawks, boarded the ships destroying 342 chests of British tea and dumping it into Boston Harbor.

This act is widely accepted to be the beginning point of the American Revolution.Perhaps, because academia is no longer concerned with teaching our young people, but rather now views their role as ideological indoctrinators, these pompous talking heads have once again missed the big picture concept, which is the American Patriot.

