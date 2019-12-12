Karilei Faith Garcia And Her Aunt Steal $21.14 In Beverages From Town Pump

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by:Montana News

Billings woman Karilei Faith Garcia was arrested and charged with shoplifting (Thefty) from 1030 Hwy 87 East Town Pump convenience store.



On November 22, 2019, two women entered the Town Pump store located at 1030 Hwy 87 East and stole two bottles of and a couple of cans of non- alcoholic beverages. The woman promptly left the store without paying for them.



Employees looked at the security footage. The security footage revealed two women taking beverages our of the cooler in the rear area of the store. One female put the beverages in her purse, and the other woman put several of her drinks in her purse as well. Both females then exited the store without paying for the items.



Later in the day, the same two women were back in the store. Town Pump called 911 to report that the females were back in the store again.

Deputy Wildin #3098 arrived at the location and located one of the females. Karilei Faith Garcia, however, had already left the store.

Later, Garcia turned herself into the Yellowstone County Detention Center and turned herself in.

Garcia admitted that she did, in fact, steal several items from the store and place the in her aunts' purse and that they both left the store without paying for the items.



Cost of what they stole amount to only $21.14

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

