Helena Youth Eight-Year-Old Dallas Mounger Being Presented With Life Saving Award This Friday

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Helena Police Department will be presenting Dallas Mounger (8 yo) with a Lifesaving Award tomorrow (Friday) December 13th around 1:45 PM at the Helena Middle School auditorium.

The incident occurred on February 17th at Broadwater Circle around 10:30 am.

The 911 Dispatch Center, the Helena Police Department, the Helena Fire Department and St. Peter's Ambulance had a coordinated and successful response, all started by Dallas calling 911,

All of these agencies will be represented tomorrow at the ceremony.

The award is being presented at the very end of the school's winter performance.