Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Sisterly love ends in Assault, Camie Jane Jackson was arrested and charged for assaulting her sister M.G. and hitting her in the head multiple times at the Rodeway Inn hotel located at 1315 North 27th street in Billings Montana.



According to M.G., she stated that she was doing her laundry, walked back upstairs into her room, and an argument started with her sister Camie.



Camie, her sister, started to hit her multiple times in the head on her right side near the temple area.

Billings Police Officer Robidoux observed that M.G. had red bump swellings on her right side of her face.



According to Officer Robidoux, the door to M.G.'s room appeared as if it had been kicked in. The T.V. was on the floor, with other items.

It was evident that a physical struggle took place.



Camie Jane Jackson was arrested and detained.



Camie transported to the county jail.

At the Detention center, Camie Jackson stated that it was her sister M.G. who had been assaulting her for the past two days and that she kept hitting her left shoulder with her right elbow.

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

License# AINS-ID-80896CYP

License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19