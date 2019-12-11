Minot Fire Department Receives $7,500.00 Grant From Enbridge

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Minot Fire Department will receive a $7,500 grant from Enbridge on Thursday to assist the department in purchasing new life-saving equipment.



The funds, from the Enbridge Safe Community Program, will allow the Fire Department to ac-quire a battery operated tool designed to help remove occupants from vehicles involved in accidents.



Members of the public are invited to attend as representatives from Enbridge pre-sent the funding to the Minot Fire Department on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 2111 10th St. SW.



“Because this tool is battery operated, it’s very mobile and it’s an all-in-one tool for cutting and spreading in the case of a vehicle accident,” said City of Minot Assistant Fire Chief Lonnie Sather.

“We appreciate Enbridge’s commitment to the safety of our community. They’ve been a tremendous partner in helping us protect the residents of Minot.”