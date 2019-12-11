Helena Police Department News

December 11, 2019

At 0815  hours, an Officer responded to the 1800 block of Prospect for a report of a two vehicle crash.  While investigating the crash, all occupants were identified.  It was discovered one male had a valid arrest warrant.  The 53-year-old Anacaona man was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

 

At 1006 hours, An Officer responded to the 2500 block of Belt View for a report of a domestic disturbance.  The Officer met with the involved parties.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 26-year-old Helena man was arrested for Partner/Family Member Assault and booked into the LCSO jail. 

 

At 1101 hours, a School Resource Officer responded to Capital High for a report of a juvenile male in possession of a tobacco smoking device.  The juvenile male was cited for Possession of Tobacco and referred to Municipal Court. 

 

At 1446 hours, an Officer responded to the  Law and Justice Center for a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred on an earlier date.   The Officer was able to meet with both parties involved.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 34-year-old Helena man was arrested for Partner/Family Member Assault.  He was booked into the LCSO jail.

 

 

 

The Helena Police Department responded to 78 calls for service.  Of those calls, they responded to 6 vehicle crashes, 3 animal calls, 3 Criminal Mischief calls, 2 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 5 welfare Checks, 3 Suspicious Circumstance calls, and conducted 6 traffic stops. 

 

 

 

