Helena Police Department News

At 0815 hours, an Officer responded to the 1800 block of Prospect for a report of a two vehicle crash. While investigating the crash, all occupants were identified. It was discovered one male had a valid arrest warrant. The 53-year-old Anacaona man was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1006 hours, An Officer responded to the 2500 block of Belt View for a report of a domestic disturbance. The Officer met with the involved parties. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 26-year-old Helena man was arrested for Partner/Family Member Assault and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1101 hours, a School Resource Officer responded to Capital High for a report of a juvenile male in possession of a tobacco smoking device. The juvenile male was cited for Possession of Tobacco and referred to Municipal Court.

At 1446 hours, an Officer responded to the Law and Justice Center for a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred on an earlier date. The Officer was able to meet with both parties involved. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 34-year-old Helena man was arrested for Partner/Family Member Assault. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 78 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 6 vehicle crashes, 3 animal calls, 3 Criminal Mischief calls, 2 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 5 welfare Checks, 3 Suspicious Circumstance calls, and conducted 6 traffic stops.