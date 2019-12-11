Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

12/10/19 Victoria Zupko, Powell, 23, Arrested for DUI – 2nd Off W/In 10 Yrs, & Fail to Signal, (Incident #1912100002)

Total 911 Calls – 2



00:47 Traffic Stop 1912100002

Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver. . Disposition: See Case.



01:10 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912100005

Occurred at Big Horn Ave/C St. RP said there is a red truck stuck in snow bank somewhere on C St , RP reported two occupants. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*

05:32 Traffic Stop 1912100011

Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for failure to maintain single lane of travel. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================

07:44 Patrol-Extra 1912100013

Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

07:44 Patrol-Extra 1912100014

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

07:45 Patrol-Extra 1912100016

Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

07:49 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912100017

Occurred at Big Horn Ave/Blackburn St. 2 car MVC no injury/no Blockage. . Disposition: See Case.

*==========================================================================

07:52 Traffic Stop 1912100018

Officer initiated activity at 10TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for failure to stop for a school bus. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================

09:14 Assist other Agency 1912100030

Officer initiated activity at Wyoming Ave, Cody. Conducting a home visit. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================

09:39 Animal-Stray 1912100034

Occurred on 26TH St. RP says there is a German Shepard RAL with a shock collar on. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter.

*==========================================================================

10:08 Animal-Stray 1912100039

Occurred at Veterans Memorial Park, Cody on 26TH St. . Tortes shell short hair cat- camo collar w/ owner contact info. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter.

*==========================================================================

11:09 Welfare Check 1912100043

Occurred on 16TH St. RP says that her ex-boyfriend sent her a video of him being physically violent with another female. RP would like to speak with an officer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================

12:16 Property-Lost 1912100047

Occurred at Albertsons Food & Drug on 17TH St. . RP says she lost her brown pocket wallet at the above location containing her DL, debit card, SSN, medical card, and $8 cash. . .

*==========================================================================

12:23 Property-Found 1912100049

Occurred at Garys Vacuum on 17TH St. . American West brown leather wallet found at the above location. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================

15:13 Road Hazard/Blockage 1912100059

Occurred at East Sheridan Hill on 29TH St/Sheridan Ave. . Suburban is stuck in the middle of the hill blocking both lanes of traffic. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================

15:23 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912100061

Occurred at Senior Center - Cody on 16TH St. . Delayed hit and run, RP vehicle struck in parking lot , damaged to driver’s door, occurred around noon today, RP home at this time. . .

*==========================================================================

15:29 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912100063

Occurred on 15TH St. RP says that someone struck the front end of his vehicle. . Disposition: See Case.

*==========================================================================

18:57 Animal Call - Other 1912100079

Occurred on Shadow St. RP came home and someone put a dog in his house. German Shepherd type dog Pink collar w/ half leash, and toy. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================

20:34 Traffic Stop 1912100086

Officer initiated activity at 12TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================

21:47 Traffic Stop 1912100088

Officer initiated activity at Conifer Ln/Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================

23:46 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912100096

Occurred on Carter Ave. Two car MVC slide off, no inj RP says son was driving. . Disposition: See Case