Cody Wyoming Police Department News

December 11, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

12/10/19 Victoria Zupko, Powell, 23, Arrested for DUI – 2nd Off W/In 10 Yrs, & Fail to Signal, (Incident #1912100002)
Total 911 Calls – 2

00:47 Traffic Stop 1912100002
Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver. . Disposition: See Case.

01:10 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912100005
Occurred at Big Horn Ave/C St. RP said there is a red truck stuck in snow bank somewhere on C St , RP reported two occupants. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*
05:32 Traffic Stop 1912100011
Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for failure to maintain single lane of travel. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
07:44 Patrol-Extra 1912100013
Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:44 Patrol-Extra 1912100014
Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:45 Patrol-Extra 1912100016
Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:49 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912100017
Occurred at Big Horn Ave/Blackburn St. 2 car MVC no injury/no Blockage. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
07:52 Traffic Stop 1912100018
Officer initiated activity at 10TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for failure to stop for a school bus. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
09:14 Assist other Agency 1912100030
Officer initiated activity at Wyoming Ave, Cody. Conducting a home visit. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
09:39 Animal-Stray 1912100034
Occurred on 26TH St. RP says there is a German Shepard RAL with a shock collar on. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter.
*==========================================================================
10:08 Animal-Stray 1912100039
Occurred at Veterans Memorial Park, Cody on 26TH St. . Tortes shell short hair cat- camo collar w/ owner contact info. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter.
*==========================================================================
11:09 Welfare Check 1912100043
Occurred on 16TH St. RP says that her ex-boyfriend sent her a video of him being physically violent with another female. RP would like to speak with an officer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
12:16 Property-Lost 1912100047
Occurred at Albertsons Food & Drug on 17TH St. . RP says she lost her brown pocket wallet at the above location containing her DL, debit card, SSN, medical card, and $8 cash. . .
*==========================================================================
12:23 Property-Found 1912100049
Occurred at Garys Vacuum on 17TH St. . American West brown leather wallet found at the above location. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
15:13 Road Hazard/Blockage 1912100059
Occurred at East Sheridan Hill on 29TH St/Sheridan Ave. . Suburban is stuck in the middle of the hill blocking both lanes of traffic. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
15:23 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912100061
Occurred at Senior Center - Cody on 16TH St. . Delayed hit and run, RP vehicle struck in parking lot , damaged to driver’s door, occurred around noon today, RP home at this time. . .
*==========================================================================
15:29 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912100063
Occurred on 15TH St. RP says that someone struck the front end of his vehicle. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
18:57 Animal Call - Other 1912100079
Occurred on Shadow St. RP came home and someone put a dog in his house. German Shepherd type dog Pink collar w/ half leash, and toy. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
20:34 Traffic Stop 1912100086
Officer initiated activity at 12TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
21:47 Traffic Stop 1912100088
Officer initiated activity at Conifer Ln/Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
23:46 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912100096
Occurred on Carter Ave. Two car MVC slide off, no inj RP says son was driving. . Disposition: See Case

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Should You Carry Your Handgun Open Or Concealed ?

October 15, 2019

1/4
Please reload

Recent Posts

Cheyenne Wyoming Police Investigative An Aggravated Assault Of North Dakota Man Genaro Bojorquez Shot

December 12, 2019

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

December 11, 2019

Helena Police Department News

December 11, 2019

Minot Fire Department Receives $7,500.00 Grant From Enbridge

December 11, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

December 11, 2019

Sisterly Love Ends In Assault

December 11, 2019

Billings Man Justice Alton-James Nall Arrested For Assaulting Officer Dustin Stroble

December 10, 2019

City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Cases

December 10, 2019

Marc Arms Catalog Of Firearms

December 10, 2019

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

December 10, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic