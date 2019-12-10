City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Cases



The following individuals have been issued criminal citations and non-citations to appear in the Laurel City Court. They are as follows:



Jordan Thomas Traynor TK-920-2019-0000568 Criminal Trespass on Property



Tanner Paul Gritten TK-920-2019-0000576

Theft his 1st Offense

TK-920-2019-0000576 Possessing alcohol while under age of 21, his 1st offense



Bradly Ray Betts TK920-2019-0000006

Criminal Contempt



Mikel Joe Knick TK-920-2019-0000574

Illegal Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia his 1st offense

TK-920-2019-0000574

Driving while suspended or revoked his 2nd offense

TK-920-2019-0000574 Operating without liability insurance his 2nd offense



Jesse Robert Gee TK-920-2019-0000572

NO Tags



Bailee Jean Sveinson TK-920-0000573

Nuisance Dog, No Tags, and Dog at Large



Jeffery Allyn Amundson TK-920-2019-0000575Driving while suspended or revoked his 2nd offense, operating vehicle without insurance his 3ed offense, operating vehicle not properly registered



Jamie Lee Streets TK-920-2019-0000569

Careless Driving



Taylor Ashley Kerbis TK-920-2019-0000570

Failure to register vehicle



Daniel Howard Lucas TK-920-2019--oooo571

Operating vehicle without liability insurance his 1st offense