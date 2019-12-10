City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
The following individuals have been issued criminal citations and non-citations to appear in the Laurel City Court. They are as follows:
Jordan Thomas Traynor TK-920-2019-0000568 Criminal Trespass on Property
Tanner Paul Gritten TK-920-2019-0000576
Theft his 1st Offense
TK-920-2019-0000576 Possessing alcohol while under age of 21, his 1st offense
Bradly Ray Betts TK920-2019-0000006
Criminal Contempt
Mikel Joe Knick TK-920-2019-0000574
Illegal Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia his 1st offense
TK-920-2019-0000574
Driving while suspended or revoked his 2nd offense
TK-920-2019-0000574 Operating without liability insurance his 2nd offense
Jesse Robert Gee TK-920-2019-0000572
NO Tags
Bailee Jean Sveinson TK-920-0000573
Nuisance Dog, No Tags, and Dog at Large
Jeffery Allyn Amundson TK-920-2019-0000575Driving while suspended or revoked his 2nd offense, operating vehicle without insurance his 3ed offense, operating vehicle not properly registered
Jamie Lee Streets TK-920-2019-0000569
Careless Driving
Taylor Ashley Kerbis TK-920-2019-0000570
Failure to register vehicle
Daniel Howard Lucas TK-920-2019--oooo571
Operating vehicle without liability insurance his 1st offense
