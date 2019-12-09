Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE FEHR

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

DC 19-0012 State of MT v Zachary Benedict Lee IN-T Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman TR: 1/27/20

18-26715 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M

Ct6: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M

DC 12-0727 State of MT v Zachary Benedict Lee IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman

12-18526

Theft F

DC 13-0413 State of MT v Zachary Benedict Lee IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman

13-18981

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Theft F

Brad Pinnick

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1054 State of MT v Jonathan Dustin McCoy IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Andrew Michael Huppert TR: 12/16/19

18-26186 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0286 State of MT v Artie Lewis Smells Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Lance G. Lundvall PSI

18-26700 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-0838 State of MT v Artie Lewis Smells Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-27548 HC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 19-0290 State of MT v Artie Lewis Smells Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-26989 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1492 State of MT v Roger Eugene Wood IN-T Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman TR: 12/18/19

18-26625 HC

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Theft F

See also: DC 13-0661 | 13-19034 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/07/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0963 State of MT v Talon James Vollin IN-T Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-zp Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI

19-27687 JC

Ct1: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F

Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct3: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct4: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct5: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct6: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct7: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct8: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct9: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0002 State of MT v David William Rogers IN-T PV Disposition

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Heather Weir

12-18567 HC

Burglary F

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0565 State of MT v Clifford Raymond Edwards Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Heather Weir

13-19151

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Tom Fulton

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0995 State of MT v Stephen Dale Hall IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman

18-26099

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

See also: DC 19-0919 | 19-27637 | Court Ordered - 12/03/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1030 State of MT v Steven Curtis Hill IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicole R. Gallagher

16-23110

Theft F

See also: DC 19-1465 | 19-28189 | Jury Trial - 04/20/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0964 State of MT v Nicole Rae Manriquez IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

15-21520 AF

Issuing A Bad Check (Common Scheme) F

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1164 | 19-27884 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0549 State of MT v Jeremy James Osse IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Kris Copenhaver

17-24029

Ct1: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

Mattie Yedinak

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0872 State of MT v Brooklyn Boe Romero IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Kris Copenhaver

18-25946 HC

Theft F

Jason R. Rude

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1444 State of MT v Daniel Christopher Wagner IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern

17-24972 HC

Ct1: Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0750 State of MT v Krista Julia Junkert IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Layne Scheveck Status of Counsel

19-27434 AP TR: 1/27/20

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft 3rd Offense M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0960 State of MT v Gregory Arnold Beach IN-T Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Natasha Hammack

19-27656 HC

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct2: Assault M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1222 State of MT v Sonny Tee Reese IN-T Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Brandon C. Hartford TR: past

18-26336 HC

Ct1: Robbery F

Ct2: Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1419 State of MT v Charlie Wright Reimers IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Penelope S. Strong

19-28086 AF, JC

Deliberate Homicide by Accountability F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0762 State of MT v Dennis Michael Vezina Jr. IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca

19-27457 AV

Ct1: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0875 State of MT v David Anthony Junior Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/27/20

19-27591 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1046 State of MT v David Anthony Junior Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/27/20

19-27754 HC

Theft (Common Scheme) F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1124 State of MT v Eric Charles Lopes Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Sentencing

19-27852 HC PSI waived

Ct1: DUI F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0595 State of MT v Richard Lester Montague Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Tyler L. West TR: 12/16/19

19-27280 AV

Criminal Mischief F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0208 State of MT v Billy Earl Revell III Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Brad L. Arndorfer TR: 12/16/19

19-26911 AP

Ct1: Criminal Mischief F

Ct2: Assault M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0624 State of MT v Renaria Trenell Mincey Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-27313 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0779 State of MT v Kenneth Cleve Parsons Revoke Release Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Sentencing

19-27486 HC PSI

Ct1: DUI F

Ct2: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed

Ct4: Speeding M to be dismissed

DC 18-0384 State of MT v Kenneth Cleve Parsons PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman

18-25440

Ct1: DUI F

Melanie Etchemendy

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0524 State of MT v Ronald Bryan Folk Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI

19-27226 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0648 State of MT v Larry Lee Schleinger Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Joseph M. Raffiani PSI

19-27346 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft F

DC 17-0923 State of MT v Larry Lee Schleinger PV Disposition

(FEHR) Co Atty-iar Joseph M. Raffiani

17-23566

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0036 State of MT v Drew Michael Wagner Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI

18-26691 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-0131 State of MT v Drew Michael Wagner Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg

19-26826 AP PSI

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1393 State of MT v D'Anthony Tyerill Willis Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-jy Matthew C. Claus PSI

18-26511 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0411 State of MT v Loudon Marie Wright Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Meghan Benson PSI

19-27113 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 16-0952 State of MT v Loudon Marie Wright PV Disposition

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Meghan Benson

16-23007

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0047 State of MT v D'Anthony Tyerill Willis PV Disposition

(FEHR) Co Atty-jy Matthew C. Claus

13-18617 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Derrek Skinner

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0884 State of MT v Ryan Scott Broadbrooks Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman

16-22946

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Jessica Graham

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0703 State of MT v Van John Thompson Revoke Release Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: Past

19-27398 AP

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0408 State of MT v Paul Leonard Bean Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-rss Appellate Public Defenders Office

19-27108

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0797 State of MT v Jennifer Kathryn Markov Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 3/23/20

19-27519 HC

Ct1: DUI F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1554 State of MT v Josie Alisha Risingsun Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicholas Owens RE: CAMO Court

18-26687 AP

Assault on a Peace Officer F

DC 19-0028 State of MT v Josie Alisha Risingsun Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicholas Owens Re: CAMO Court

19-26740 AP

Bail-jumping F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------