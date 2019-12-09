Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
JUDGE FEHR
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
DC 19-0012 State of MT v Zachary Benedict Lee IN-T Change of Plea
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman TR: 1/27/20
18-26715 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M
Ct6: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M
DC 12-0727 State of MT v Zachary Benedict Lee IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman
12-18526
Theft F
DC 13-0413 State of MT v Zachary Benedict Lee IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman
13-18981
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Theft F
Brad Pinnick
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1054 State of MT v Jonathan Dustin McCoy IN-T Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Andrew Michael Huppert TR: 12/16/19
18-26186 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0286 State of MT v Artie Lewis Smells Jr. IN-T Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Lance G. Lundvall PSI
18-26700 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-0838 State of MT v Artie Lewis Smells Jr. IN-T Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Lance G. Lundvall PSI
19-27548 HC
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F to be dismissed
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
DC 19-0290 State of MT v Artie Lewis Smells Jr. IN-T Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Lance G. Lundvall PSI
19-26989 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1492 State of MT v Roger Eugene Wood IN-T Change of Plea
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman TR: 12/18/19
18-26625 HC
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Theft F
See also: DC 13-0661 | 13-19034 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/07/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0963 State of MT v Talon James Vollin IN-T Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-zp Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI
19-27687 JC
Ct1: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct3: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct4: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct5: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct6: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct7: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct8: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct9: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0002 State of MT v David William Rogers IN-T PV Disposition
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Heather Weir
12-18567 HC
Burglary F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0565 State of MT v Clifford Raymond Edwards Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Heather Weir
13-19151
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Tom Fulton
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0995 State of MT v Stephen Dale Hall IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman
18-26099
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
See also: DC 19-0919 | 19-27637 | Court Ordered - 12/03/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1030 State of MT v Steven Curtis Hill IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicole R. Gallagher
16-23110
Theft F
See also: DC 19-1465 | 19-28189 | Jury Trial - 04/20/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0964 State of MT v Nicole Rae Manriquez IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
15-21520 AF
Issuing A Bad Check (Common Scheme) F
Kelvin Harrell
See also: DC 19-1164 | 19-27884 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0549 State of MT v Jeremy James Osse IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Kris Copenhaver
17-24029
Ct1: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
Mattie Yedinak
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0872 State of MT v Brooklyn Boe Romero IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Kris Copenhaver
18-25946 HC
Theft F
Jason R. Rude
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1444 State of MT v Daniel Christopher Wagner IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern
17-24972 HC
Ct1: Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0750 State of MT v Krista Julia Junkert IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Layne Scheveck Status of Counsel
19-27434 AP TR: 1/27/20
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft 3rd Offense M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0960 State of MT v Gregory Arnold Beach IN-T Status Hearing
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Natasha Hammack
19-27656 HC
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct2: Assault M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1222 State of MT v Sonny Tee Reese IN-T Status Hearing
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Brandon C. Hartford TR: past
18-26336 HC
Ct1: Robbery F
Ct2: Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1419 State of MT v Charlie Wright Reimers IN-V Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Penelope S. Strong
19-28086 AF, JC
Deliberate Homicide by Accountability F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0762 State of MT v Dennis Michael Vezina Jr. IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca
19-27457 AV
Ct1: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0875 State of MT v David Anthony Junior Change of Plea
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/27/20
19-27591 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-1046 State of MT v David Anthony Junior Change of Plea
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/27/20
19-27754 HC
Theft (Common Scheme) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1124 State of MT v Eric Charles Lopes Change of Plea
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Sentencing
19-27852 HC PSI waived
Ct1: DUI F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0595 State of MT v Richard Lester Montague Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Tyler L. West TR: 12/16/19
19-27280 AV
Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0208 State of MT v Billy Earl Revell III Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Brad L. Arndorfer TR: 12/16/19
19-26911 AP
Ct1: Criminal Mischief F
Ct2: Assault M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0624 State of MT v Renaria Trenell Mincey Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Lance G. Lundvall PSI
19-27313 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0779 State of MT v Kenneth Cleve Parsons Revoke Release Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Sentencing
19-27486 HC PSI
Ct1: DUI F
Ct2: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M to be dismissed
Ct4: Speeding M to be dismissed
DC 18-0384 State of MT v Kenneth Cleve Parsons PV Rev Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman
18-25440
Ct1: DUI F
Melanie Etchemendy
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0524 State of MT v Ronald Bryan Folk Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI
19-27226 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0648 State of MT v Larry Lee Schleinger Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Joseph M. Raffiani PSI
19-27346 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft F
DC 17-0923 State of MT v Larry Lee Schleinger PV Disposition
(FEHR) Co Atty-iar Joseph M. Raffiani
17-23566
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0036 State of MT v Drew Michael Wagner Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI
18-26691 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-0131 State of MT v Drew Michael Wagner Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg
19-26826 AP PSI
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1393 State of MT v D'Anthony Tyerill Willis Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-jy Matthew C. Claus PSI
18-26511 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0411 State of MT v Loudon Marie Wright Sentencing
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Meghan Benson PSI
19-27113 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 16-0952 State of MT v Loudon Marie Wright PV Disposition
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Meghan Benson
16-23007
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0047 State of MT v D'Anthony Tyerill Willis PV Disposition
(FEHR) Co Atty-jy Matthew C. Claus
13-18617 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Derrek Skinner
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0884 State of MT v Ryan Scott Broadbrooks Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman
16-22946
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jessica Graham
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0703 State of MT v Van John Thompson Revoke Release Hrg
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: Past
19-27398 AP
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0408 State of MT v Paul Leonard Bean Status Hearing
(FEHR) Co Atty-rss Appellate Public Defenders Office
19-27108
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0797 State of MT v Jennifer Kathryn Markov Status Hearing
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 3/23/20
19-27519 HC
Ct1: DUI F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1554 State of MT v Josie Alisha Risingsun Status Hearing
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicholas Owens RE: CAMO Court
18-26687 AP
Assault on a Peace Officer F
DC 19-0028 State of MT v Josie Alisha Risingsun Status Hearing
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicholas Owens Re: CAMO Court
19-26740 AP
Bail-jumping F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
