Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

December 9, 2019

Montana News

 

 

 

 

JUDGE FEHR

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

 

DC 19-0012 State of MT     v Zachary Benedict Lee IN-T Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman TR: 1/27/20

18-26715 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct4: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M     

Ct5: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct6: Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 M     

 

DC 12-0727 State of MT     v Zachary Benedict Lee IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman

12-18526

Theft F    

 

 

 

DC 13-0413 State of MT     v Zachary Benedict Lee IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman

13-18981

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Theft F     

 

Brad Pinnick

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1054 State of MT     v Jonathan Dustin McCoy IN-T Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Andrew Michael Huppert TR: 12/16/19

18-26186 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0286 State of MT     v Artie Lewis Smells Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Lance G. Lundvall PSI

18-26700 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 19-0838 State of MT     v Artie Lewis Smells Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-27548 HC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     to be dismissed

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

 

DC 19-0290 State of MT     v Artie Lewis Smells Jr. IN-T Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-26989 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1492 State of MT     v Roger Eugene Wood IN-T Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman TR: 12/18/19

18-26625 HC

Ct1: Burglary F     

Ct2: Theft F     

 

See also: DC 13-0661 | 13-19034 | PV Rev Hrg - 01/07/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0963 State of MT     v Talon James Vollin IN-T Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-zp Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI

19-27687 JC

Ct1: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F     

Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct3: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct5: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct6: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct7: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct8: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     to be dismissed

Ct9: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0002 State of MT     v David William Rogers IN-T PV Disposition

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Heather Weir

12-18567 HC

Burglary F    

 

 

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0565 State of MT     v Clifford Raymond Edwards Jr. IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Heather Weir

13-19151

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

 

Tom Fulton

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0995 State of MT     v Stephen Dale Hall IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman

18-26099

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F    

 

 

See also: DC 19-0919 | 19-27637 | Court Ordered - 12/03/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1030 State of MT     v Steven Curtis Hill IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicole R. Gallagher

16-23110

Theft F    

 

 

See also: DC 19-1465 | 19-28189 | Jury Trial - 04/20/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0964 State of MT     v Nicole Rae Manriquez IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

15-21520 AF

Issuing A Bad Check (Common Scheme) F    

 

 

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1164 | 19-27884 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0549 State of MT     v Jeremy James Osse IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Kris Copenhaver

17-24029

Ct1: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     

 

 

Mattie Yedinak

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0872 State of MT     v Brooklyn Boe Romero IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Kris Copenhaver

18-25946 HC

Theft F    

 

 

Jason R. Rude

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1444 State of MT     v Daniel Christopher Wagner IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern

17-24972 HC

Ct1: Theft F     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0750 State of MT     v Krista Julia Junkert IN-T Revoke Release Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Layne Scheveck Status of Counsel

19-27434 AP                                                                                             TR: 1/27/20

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Theft 3rd Offense M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0960 State of MT     v Gregory Arnold Beach IN-T Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Natasha Hammack

19-27656 HC

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F     

Ct2: Assault M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1222 State of MT     v Sonny Tee Reese IN-T Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Brandon C. Hartford TR: past

18-26336 HC

Ct1: Robbery F     

Ct2: Theft F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1419 State of MT     v Charlie Wright Reimers IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Penelope S. Strong

19-28086 AF, JC

Deliberate Homicide by Accountability F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0762 State of MT     v Dennis Michael Vezina Jr. IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca

19-27457 AV

Ct1: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0875 State of MT     v David Anthony Junior Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/27/20

19-27591 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 19-1046 State of MT     v David Anthony Junior Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 1/27/20

19-27754 HC

Theft (Common Scheme) F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1124 State of MT     v Eric Charles Lopes Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Sentencing

19-27852 HC                                                                                             PSI waived

Ct1: DUI F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0595 State of MT     v Richard Lester Montague Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Tyler L. West TR: 12/16/19

19-27280 AV

Criminal Mischief F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0208 State of MT     v Billy Earl Revell III Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Brad L. Arndorfer TR: 12/16/19

19-26911 AP

Ct1: Criminal Mischief F     

Ct2: Assault M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0624 State of MT     v Renaria Trenell Mincey Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-27313 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0779 State of MT     v Kenneth Cleve Parsons Revoke Release Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman Sentencing

19-27486 HC                                                                                             PSI

Ct1: DUI F     

Ct2: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M     

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Speeding M     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 18-0384 State of MT     v Kenneth Cleve Parsons PV Rev Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman

18-25440

Ct1: DUI F     

 

 

Melanie Etchemendy

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0524 State of MT     v Ronald Bryan Folk Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern PSI

19-27226 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0648 State of MT     v Larry Lee Schleinger Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Joseph M. Raffiani PSI

19-27346 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Theft F     

 

 

DC 17-0923 State of MT     v Larry Lee Schleinger PV Disposition

(FEHR) Co Atty-iar Joseph M. Raffiani

17-23566

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0036 State of MT     v Drew Michael Wagner Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman PSI

18-26691 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     to be dismissed

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 19-0131 State of MT     v Drew Michael Wagner Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg

19-26826 AP                                                                                             PSI

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1393 State of MT     v D'Anthony Tyerill Willis Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-jy Matthew C. Claus PSI

18-26511 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 2nd Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0411 State of MT     v Loudon Marie Wright Sentencing

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Meghan Benson PSI

19-27113 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 16-0952 State of MT     v Loudon Marie Wright PV Disposition

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Meghan Benson

16-23007

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Micky Eckart

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0047 State of MT     v D'Anthony Tyerill Willis PV Disposition

(FEHR) Co Atty-jy Matthew C. Claus

13-18617 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Derrek Skinner

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0884 State of MT     v Ryan Scott Broadbrooks Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman

16-22946

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Jessica Graham

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0703 State of MT     v Van John Thompson Revoke Release Hrg

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: Past

19-27398 AP

Ct1: Burglary F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M     

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0408 State of MT     v Paul Leonard Bean Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-rss Appellate Public Defenders Office

19-27108

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0797 State of MT     v Jennifer Kathryn Markov Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Blaine Bailey McGivern TR: 3/23/20

19-27519 HC

Ct1: DUI F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1554 State of MT     v Josie Alisha Risingsun Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicholas Owens RE: CAMO Court

18-26687 AP

Assault on a Peace Officer F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0028 State of MT     v Josie Alisha Risingsun Status Hearing

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicholas Owens Re: CAMO Court

19-26740 AP

Bail-jumping F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

