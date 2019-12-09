Cody Wyo Police Department News

December 9, 2019

Total 911 Calls – 6

00:17 Parking Problem 1912060002
Officer initiated activity at Blackburn Ave/E Ave, Cody. . .

01:11 Traffic Stop 1912060005
Officer initiated activity at Bleistein Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for illegal left hand turn. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
======
07:34 Patrol-Extra 1912060012
Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

07:45 Extra Patrol Request 1912060013
Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
07:46 Extra Patrol Request 1912060014
Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
08:01 Traffic Stop 1912060016
Officer initiated activity at 16TH St, Cody. TS- cited for speed 34/20. . Disposition: Citation Issued.
*==========================================================================
08:53 Animal-Noisy 1912060023
Occurred on Shoshone Trl North. Dogs at this location barking constantly. . Disposition: Citation Issued.
*==========================================================================
09:58 Theft 1912060035
Occurred at GOOD2GO - Yellowstone Ave on Yellowstone Ave. . Video of customer stealing. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
11:13 Theft 1912060043
Occurred at Rocky Mountain Mudd on 17TH St. . 30 ish yr old male 508, heavy set, on foot/ stole tip jars from Mudd Hut- LSW black pants, brwn carhart jacket, beanie - subject may be in Bomgaars. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
11:17 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912060044
Occurred on Canyon Ave. RP's daughter had an accident w/ another HS kid. RP advised his daughter drives a 2013 Nissan Altima, advised neither vehicle is on scene anymore, his daughter knows the other driver. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
13:26 Citizen Contact 1912060065
Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
13:36 Patrol-Extra 1912060069
Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
13:37 Traffic Stop 1912060070
Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
13:42 Traffic Complaint 1912060073
Occurred at Eastside Elementary School on 17TH St. . Headed North out of town, ran through the crosswalk while crossing guard was there. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
14:15 Intrusion/Holdup 1912060076
Occurred on Gail Ln. Front door alarm. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
14:50 Traffic Stop 1912060079
Officer initiated activity at Beck Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for expired registration. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
14:57 Animals on Roadway 1912060080
Occurred at Verizon Wireless - Cellular Plus on 17TH St. . RP states that a black/white border collie RAL in the area w/collar and tags. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
*==========================================================================
15:37 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912060086
Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . 5-6 btwn rows near highway -partial blockage. Dodge caravan blue vs silver ranger. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
18:15 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912060105
Occurred at Park County Attorney Office on Sheridan Ave. . . Disposition: Unable to Assist.
*==========================================================================
21:08 Traffic Stop 1912060112
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
21:49 Traffic Stop 1912060117
Officer initiated activity at 14TH St/Rumsey Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned fts stop sign failure to use turn signal. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
23:03 Traffic Stop 1912060122
Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Stampede Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for fail to signal. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
23:17 Traffic Stop 1912060126
Officer initiated activity at Mountain View DR/21ST St, Cody. TS - Driver warned tail light out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
23:49 Patrol-Extra 1912060129
Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
December 07, 2019
00:00 Traffic Stop 1912070001
Officer initiated activity at 17TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for head light out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
00:50 Suspicious Activity 1912070005
Officer initiated activity at Hungry Bear Restaurant, Big Horn Ave, Cody. Out w/suspicious vehicle. . Disposition: Informational.
*==========================================================================
00:53 Traffic Stop 1912070006
Officer initiated activity at Draw ST/17TH St, Cody. TS - Driver warned for FTS at a stop sign. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
01:16 Traffic Stop 1912070008
Officer initiated activity at Rumsey AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS - Driver arrested DUI. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
*==========================================================================
02:21 Traffic Stop 1912070012
Officer initiated activity at Rimrock Tire, Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.
*==========================================================================
02:37 Traffic Stop 1912070013
Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Driver. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
*==========================================================================
08:59 Intrusion/Holdup 1912070018
Occurred on West Yellowstone Ave. Front entry door. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
09:55 Escort-Funeral 1912070021
Occurred at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument St. . To old Riverside at 1210. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
10:00 Animal-Lost 1912070022
Occurred on Meadowlark Ct. Silver Weimeriener, male. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.
*==========================================================================
11:53 Animal Call - Other 1912070033
Occurred at 12TH St River Access on 12TH St. . 4 dogs off leash almost knocked RP's son into the culvert and broke their fishing line -2 girls and a male headed down the walking path. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
12:14 Animal-Stray 1912070038
Occurred on E Ave. Cat brought in. . Disposition: Informational.
*==========================================================================
13:21 Trespass Complaint 1912070044
Occurred on Pioneer Ave. Subj won't leave the residence. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
14:31 Traffic Complaint 1912070050
Occurred at Beck AVE/13TH St. Male driver -beard, poss in 20 driving Green ford truck speeding, slide through the intersection LS heading westbound. RP willing to sign a complaint. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
*==========================================================================
15:46 Miscellaneous Assistance 1912070059
Occurred at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Dr. . Wanting to file assault charges - would not provide any more info. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.
*==========================================================================
17:13 Suspicious Activity 1912070071
Occurred at 13TH St/Sheridan Ave. Young girl on the north side of the street with little to no clothing. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
*==========================================================================
20:45 Traffic Stop 1912070083
Officer initiated activity at 34TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
20:55 Traffic Stop 1912070084
Officer initiated activity at Baker Dr, Cody. TS - Driver Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
21:03 Traffic Stop 1912070086
Officer initiated activity at Alger Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for expired registration. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
21:17 Traffic Stop 1912070088
Officer initiated activity at 19TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for passenger side headlight out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
22:02 Traffic Stop 1912070090
Officer initiated activity at Cody AVE/8TH St, Cody. TS - Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
22:25 Traffic Stop 1912070092
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver cited for no valid insurance. . Disposition: Citation Issued.
*==========================================================================
23:38 Suspicious Activity 1912070096
Officer initiated activity at Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation, Heart Mountain St, Cody. Suspicious vehicle. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
23:59 Traffic Stop 1912070098
Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for illegal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
December 08, 2019
00:04 Traffic Stop 1912080001
Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS - Driver. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
00:33 Suspicious Activity 1912080005
Officer initiated activity at Cody Medical Arts Complex, Lindsay Ln, Cody. Out w/vehicle. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
00:51 Intrusion/Holdup 1912080007
Occurred at Buffalo Bill Center Of The West on Sheridan Ave. . Hold Up. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
08:39 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912080019
Occurred at Ponderosa Campground on 8TH St. . Delayed MVC Deer vs Car no injury/no blockage. 2017 White Chevy Traverse. . Disposition: See Report.
*==========================================================================
09:46 Motor Vehicle Crash 1912080023
Occurred at The Cody Cattle Company on Demaris St. . Hit and Run delayed. . Disposition: See Case.
*==========================================================================
12:37 Suspicious Activity 1912080028
Occurred at Senior Center - Cody on 16TH St. . Near RP's shop he has been seeing subjects going through dumpsters that are on the side of the center nightly around 1130. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.
*==========================================================================
16:37 Intrusion/Holdup 1912080049
Occurred at Park County Animal Shelter on Highway 14-16-20 E. . Front Door- key holder pending. . Disposition: False Alarm.
*==========================================================================
17:34 Intrusion/Holdup 1912080051
Occurred at By Western Hands on 12TH St. . Zone 1 N work shop door. . Disposition: False Alarm.
*==========================================================================
18:47 Parking Problem 1912080055
Occurred at Alley on Beartooth Dr. . Blk 4dr car blocking alley- veh parking there at night. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
19:59 Traffic Complaint 1912080061
Occurred on Peake Ave. Tan Nissan pathfinder been racing around the neighborhood. RP followed the car to where it parked, tried to get a plate and a male came out asked him to leave. . Disposition: Assistance Given.
*==========================================================================
20:46 Traffic Stop 1912080064
Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for TV visible to driver. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
21:16 Traffic Stop 1912080068
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for driver side light out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.
*==========================================================================
22:15 Patrol-Extra 1912080071
Officer initiated activity at MP53 Hwy 14-16-20 E, Highway 14-16-20 E, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.
*==========================================================================
22:22 Traffic Stop 1912080073
Officer initiated activity at Stampede Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for careless driving, no display of reg. . Disposition: Warning Issued

