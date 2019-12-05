New York Rifle & Pistol Assoc Inc., Vs. City Of New York

December 5, 2019

According to Steve Daines United States Senator for the State of Montana, this week the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York. This case will decide whether laws like New York City’s, which prevented law-abiding gun owners from transporting their firearms to second homes or gun ranges outside of the city, are constitutional.  

 

Why dos this matter?

 

Despite rulings in Heller and McDonald, which guaranteed the right to keep and bear arms and incorporated those rights to the states, cities like New York continue to invent new ways to infringe upon your rights.

 

 

 

That is why, as a strong supporter of the right to bear arms, I am pleased to have helped confirm a record number of President Trump’s outstanding,

conservative judicial nominees, like Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh.

 

What’s next?

 

A ruling in this case is expected in mid-2020. Until then, I will continue to support legislation that would protect Montanans', and all Americans', Second Amendment rights and will continue supporting conservative judges who will uphold the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

 

 

