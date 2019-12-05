MTGOP Chairman Don K Kaltschmidt Stands Against BatCrazy Pelosi's Radical Impeachment Attempt Against President Donald Trump

December 5, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News
HELENA - The Montana Republican Party Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt today released the following statement after Nancy Pelosi's announcement that House Democrats will continue their efforts to nullify the 2016 Presidential election:

"The Democrats' obsession with removing President Trump from office by any means necessary is precisely why we need to elect a Conservative to Montana's Congressional seat and retire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker" said Chairman Don "K" Katlschmidt.

 

"Rather than kowtowing to the Radical Left and trying to negate the 63 million votes that elected the President, Democrats should join their Republican colleagues in rejecting this manufactured witch-hunt and get to work on issues that will actually better the lives of everyday Americans."

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Should You Carry Your Handgun Open Or Concealed ?

October 15, 2019

1/5
Please reload

Recent Posts

Billings Man Alan Rogers Connor Arrested For Breaking Into Closed Red Lion Hotel Looking For Food

December 6, 2019

Billings Man Sam Dean Glenn Has Two Warrants For His Arrest

December 6, 2019

Billings Woman Billie Dee Humphrey Issued Citations On Same Day For Same Offenses

December 6, 2019

MTGOP Chairman Don K Kaltschmidt Stands Against BatCrazy Pelosi's Radical Impeachment Attempt Against President Donald Trump

December 5, 2019

Helena Police Department News

December 5, 2019

City of Laurel Montana City Court Criminal Cases

December 5, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

December 5, 2019

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

December 5, 2019

New York Rifle & Pistol Assoc Inc., Vs. City Of New York

December 5, 2019

Trump Tip Rule Exploits Workers

December 5, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic