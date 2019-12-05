MTGOP Chairman Don K Kaltschmidt Stands Against BatCrazy Pelosi's Radical Impeachment Attempt Against President Donald Trump

Syndicated by: Montana News

HELENA - The Montana Republican Party Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt today released the following statement after Nancy Pelosi's announcement that House Democrats will continue their efforts to nullify the 2016 Presidential election:



"The Democrats' obsession with removing President Trump from office by any means necessary is precisely why we need to elect a Conservative to Montana's Congressional seat and retire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker" said Chairman Don "K" Katlschmidt.

"Rather than kowtowing to the Radical Left and trying to negate the 63 million votes that elected the President, Democrats should join their Republican colleagues in rejecting this manufactured witch-hunt and get to work on issues that will actually better the lives of everyday Americans."