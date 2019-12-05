Helena Police Department News

December 5, 2019

According to Curt Stinson Operations Captain from the Helena Police Department,

 

12/3/19 @ 12:16pm  A school resource officer cited a 14 year old HMS student for Disorderly Conduct.  He was cited and released to a parent.

 

12/4/19 @ 7:06pm  Officers arrested a 35 yr old Helena male in the 500 blk of North Ewing Street on an outstanding warrant.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

12/4/19 @ 11:07am  Officers arrested a 48 yr old Helena male at the Law and Justice Center on an outstanding warrant.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

12/4/19 @ 4:49pm  Officers arrested a 28 yr old Helena male for violating the terms of his probation at the Law and Justice Center.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

 

On December 4th, Helena PD officers responded to 89 calls for service, including 7 traffic crashes, 4 disturbance/disorderly conduct incidents and 3 thefts.  Officers also made 15 traffic stops for various traffic offenses.

 

 

 

