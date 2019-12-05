Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

December 03, 2019 ARRESTS:None at this time*==========================================================================01:08 Patrol-Extra 1912030002 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================09:50 Theft 1912030024 Occurred at Burger King on Mountain View Dr. . Operations manager, reporting 3 deposits missing. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================10:31 Suspicious Activity 1912030029 Occurred at Cody Paw Spa on Sheridan Ave. . RP says that a woman just came into the s pa and told the RP that she broke into her ex's house and stole the dog back. RP would like to speak with an officer. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================10:56 Parking Problem 1912030032 Occurred at Accents Floral on Beck Ave. . RP says there is a green ford explorer that has been outside the location for 4 days. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================10:56 Animals on Roadway 1912030033 Occurred at Southfork Hill on County Road 6WX. . Husky /lab mix. Red collar running in the road WHP unit unable to catch the dog. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.*

13:46 Assist other Agency 1912030053 Occurred on Wyoming Ave. Wanting to speak w/officer about situation in the home and wanting some back ground information. . Disposition: Assistance Given. 14:57 Assist other Agency 1912030059 Occurred at Carter Mountain Motel on Central Ave. . 65YOM PASSED OUT in a green truck. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:15 Extra Patrol Request 1912030064 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:29 Property Damage 1912030066 Occurred on Meadow Lane Ave. Believes someone pulled off strips of plastic that run on top of the roof of his vehicle within the last few days. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:53 Welfare Check 1912030074 Occurred on Canyon View Ave. Nurse w/Heart Mt Free Clinic-unable to make contact w/female who was recently released from the hospital.. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:46 Traffic Stop 1912030093 Officer initiated activity at River View Dr/Highway 120 N, Cody. TS - Driver warned for FTM lane. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================19:56 Traffic Stop 1912030094 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for obstructed plate and illegal window tint. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================20:07 Traffic Stop 1912030095 Officer initiated activity at Super 8 Motel, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned expired reg. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================20:24 Traffic Stop 1912030097 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan AVE/13TH St, Cody. TS-Driver. .