City of Laurel Montana City Court Criminal Cases

December 5, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

 
Syndicated by: Montana News
The following individuals were issued citations and non-citations and summoned to appear in the Laurel City Court regarding their criminal case.

Allie Marie Christianson CR-920-2018-0000050 Criminal Contempt

Denali Marie Walter, TK-920-2019-00000567 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol her first offense

Cassandra Bowen Witschen,  TK-920-2016-0000325.   Revocation of a suspended or deferred sentence.

Dustin Wayne Williams TK-920-2019-0000564 Speeding in restricted speed limit area.    TK-920-2019-0000564 Operating with Expired registration and failure to re-register.

John Patrick French, TK-920-0000565 Driving a vehicle while suspended or revoked his first offense.

Rebec

 


Lindsay Rae Holzinger TK-920-2019-0000107 Criminal Contempt (2) counts.

Kaylee Jade Bullock TK-920-2019-0000563 Possessing Alcohol while under age 21 his first offense.

Michaela Dawn Isaacson TK-920-2019-0000562 Possessing Alcohol while under age 21, her first offense.

Faith Amber Wood TK-920-2019-0000559  Possessing Alcohol while under the age of 21, her first offense.

Celest Christine Linse TK-920-2019-0000558 Failure to yield to the vehicle on the right

Michael Kenneth Brester TK-920-2019-0000560 was operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense and operating vehicle, which has not been registered and displaying fictitious plates assigned to another car.

Holland James Hewson TK-920-2019-0000561 operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Should You Carry Your Handgun Open Or Concealed ?

October 15, 2019

1/5
Please reload

Recent Posts

Billings Man Alan Rogers Connor Arrested For Breaking Into Closed Red Lion Hotel Looking For Food

December 6, 2019

Billings Man Sam Dean Glenn Has Two Warrants For His Arrest

December 6, 2019

Billings Woman Billie Dee Humphrey Issued Citations On Same Day For Same Offenses

December 6, 2019

MTGOP Chairman Don K Kaltschmidt Stands Against BatCrazy Pelosi's Radical Impeachment Attempt Against President Donald Trump

December 5, 2019

Helena Police Department News

December 5, 2019

City of Laurel Montana City Court Criminal Cases

December 5, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

December 5, 2019

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

December 5, 2019

New York Rifle & Pistol Assoc Inc., Vs. City Of New York

December 5, 2019

Trump Tip Rule Exploits Workers

December 5, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic