City of Laurel Montana City Court Criminal Cases



Syndicated by: Montana News

The following individuals were issued citations and non-citations and summoned to appear in the Laurel City Court regarding their criminal case.



Allie Marie Christianson CR-920-2018-0000050 Criminal Contempt



Denali Marie Walter, TK-920-2019-00000567 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol her first offense



Cassandra Bowen Witschen, TK-920-2016-0000325. Revocation of a suspended or deferred sentence.



Dustin Wayne Williams TK-920-2019-0000564 Speeding in restricted speed limit area. TK-920-2019-0000564 Operating with Expired registration and failure to re-register.



John Patrick French, TK-920-0000565 Driving a vehicle while suspended or revoked his first offense.



Rebec



Lindsay Rae Holzinger TK-920-2019-0000107 Criminal Contempt (2) counts.



Kaylee Jade Bullock TK-920-2019-0000563 Possessing Alcohol while under age 21 his first offense.



Michaela Dawn Isaacson TK-920-2019-0000562 Possessing Alcohol while under age 21, her first offense.



Faith Amber Wood TK-920-2019-0000559 Possessing Alcohol while under the age of 21, her first offense.



Celest Christine Linse TK-920-2019-0000558 Failure to yield to the vehicle on the right



Michael Kenneth Brester TK-920-2019-0000560 was operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense and operating vehicle, which has not been registered and displaying fictitious plates assigned to another car.



Holland James Hewson TK-920-2019-0000561 operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense.