Billings Woman Billie Dee Humphrey Issued Citations On Same Day For Same Offenses

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings woman Bille Dee Humphrey was charged with a seat belt violation, Operating without Liability Insurance her 4th offense Operating with expired registration and failure to re-register, Driving vehicle while suspended or revoked her 1st offense all under TK-910-2019-0002192.



In this case, Billie Humphrey's bail set at $1,000, and she was to appear today at @3:00 for Court and again on 1/16/2020 @ 10:00 a.m.



In another case, TK-910-2019-0001507 Billie Humphrey was charged with seat belt violation, Operating with an expired registration, Operating without liability insurance her 2nd offense and driving vehicle while suspended or revoked her 1st offense.



In this case, her bail was set at $5,000 and was to appear today at 3:00 p.m and then again appear 1/16/202 at 10:00 a.m.



The booking date for both of these citations were on a Wednesday, Dec 4, 2019.for the same citations.

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

License# AINS-ID-80896CYP

License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19