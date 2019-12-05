Billings Man Alan Rogers Connor Arrested For Breaking Into Closed Red Lion Hotel Looking For Food

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Alan Roger Connor was detained and charged for Theft. Billings Police dispatched to the Red Lion Hotel that has closed its doors, located at 5500 Midland Road.



The Hotel closed on November 11, 2019.



Billings Police gained access inside of the Hotel and were able to find Alan Roger Connor exiting one of the hotel rooms.



Billings Police were able to find the entry point that Alan Roger Connor entered into the Hotel. Connor pried open a screen.



Officers were able to determine that Connor was in room 2231.



Upon further investigation, Billings police discovered food stolen from the kitchen, damage to one of the freezers was visible, and food had been taken from the fridge. Connor admits to Officers that he was stealing food because he was hungry. More information will be released as this case moves forward in the Court.

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

License# AINS-ID-80896CYP

License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19