Two Lewis And Clark 911 Dispatchers In Helena, Being Recognized For Saving Lives

Zach Slattery began work with the Helena/Lewis and Clark 911 Center in March 2008 as a telecommunication (dispatcher).

Zach has worked in the Center as a training officer and was promoted as one of the first Center Lead Dispatch Supervisors in May 2018.

Zach completed the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Registered Public Safety Leader certification, a year-long training and certification process.

Zach also serves on the Montana chapter of APCO as the western ambassador.

Chanel Waples began with Helena/Lewis and Clark 911 in June 2014 as a telecommunicator (dispatcher).

Having come to Helena with prior dispatch experience.

Chanel was quickly entrusted with duties as a training officer, helping train new employees through their initial months on the job.

Chanel was promoted along with Zach as one of the first Center Lead Dispatch Supervisors in May 2018.

Chanel is currently enrolled in the APCO Registered Public Safety leader course and working toward her certification.