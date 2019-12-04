Billings Man Linwood Curtis Prince Hits Lover Over The Head With Hammer

December 5, 2019

|

Montana News

 

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Linwood Curtis Prince arrested for Assault with a Weapon, PFMA Partner Family Member Assault, and Criminal Destruction of a communication device.  Linwood Curtis Prince accused of hitting his male lover over the head with a hammer and striking his lover in the lips with his fist.

According to Billings Police Officer Nicholas and Officer Brown, both Officers were dispatched to the Downtown First Interstate Bank parking lot.

Upon arrival, Billings police discovered the victim had been telling people that he was being held against his will by a man named Linwood Prince.  

 


Later the victim M.E. admitted to police that he and Linwood Curtis Prince live together but had a prior sexual relationship for about two years.

 


Billings Police officer Nichols spoke to the victim M.E. who stated that Prince became upset earlier that morning after drinking and accused M.E. of cheating on him.


M.E.(victim) reported that Prince backhanded him in the upper lip area then struck him in the head with a hammer.

According to Billings Police Officer Nichols report,  Nichols spoke to Linwood Curtis Prince.  

Prince admitted hitting M.E. in the face and over the head with a hammer because he had found what he believed to be a woman's hair on M.E.'s genitals while they were having oral sex.

Officers took Linwood Curtis Prince, detained and remanded into custody without further incident.

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

                                                                                                             License# AINS-ID-80896CYP 

                                                                                                             License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

                                                                                                             License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19

 

 

 

 



 

