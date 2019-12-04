Hardin Man Andrew Kobe Stewart Arrested on (2) Count Felony Warrant In Billings

December 5, 2019

Montana News

 

 

 

Billings man Andrew Kobe Stewart had an all states warrant out for his arrest for Assualt with a weapon and Partner Family Member Assault.

The warrant was served Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, by a Deputy Sheriff.

The case number is CR-2019-2037 and 19-88203. As further information on this criminal case is available, the Montana News will update this article.

 

 

 

 

 

 

