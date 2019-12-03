The Montana GOP Endorses U.S. Senator Steve Daines Re-Election Effort

December 3, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

HELENA -  According to the MT GOP, the Montana Republican Party endorsed United States Senator Steve Daines' (R-MT) reelection campaign during an Executive Board meeting that was held on Tuesday.

Montana Republican Party Chairman, Don "K" Kaltschmidt, released the following statement after the Party invoked RNC Rule No. 11 to support Senator Daines' reelection effort:

"Since serving in the U.S. Senate, Senator Steve Daines has been a strong voice for Montana and worked closely with President Trump to protect our Montana values," said Chairman Don "K" Katlschmidt.

 

"The Montana Republican Party is extremely proud to endorse his re-election because of his unwavering support to protect our Second Amendment Rights and outdoor heritage, confirm constitutional judges, cut taxes and create jobs, and secure our borders. We are grateful to have him represent our Montana way of life and know he will continue to work with President Trump to Keep America Great!"

 

