Billings Man Robert Ernesto Gutierrez Arrested For Theft Of Two Cases Of Beer Totaling $14.00

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Robert Ernesto Gutierrez for arrested with Theft from the 3G's store located at 702 South 27th street.



Robert Gutierrez is accused of taking two cases of beer and not paying for them. According to Officer Knaff of the Billings Police Department, a 3G's employee call 911 to report that a customer had stolen two cases of beer.



A customer inside the store confirmed that Gutierrez did take two cases of beer without paying for them. The customer followed Robert Gutierrez out of the store but stopped once they saw Gutierrez lift his shirt as if he had a gun.



Another customer was sitting in his car and approached Gutierrez, but he also backs off as Robert Ernesto Gutierrez lifted his shirt as if he had a concealed weapon.



This customer then followed Robert Ernesto Gutierrez in his car but at a safe distance. Once police located Robert Gutierrez on 6th Ave South and South 31st.

