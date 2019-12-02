Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE TODD
Monday, December 02, 2019
DC 19-0607 State of MT v Michael Thomas Pisano IN-T Sentencing
(TODD) Co Atty-tc A.K.A. Michael Thomas Larance PSI
19-27299 TS Juli M. Pierce
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0986 State of MT v Patrick Daniel Keller IN-T PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Matthew C. Claus
17-24534
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jeff Snell
DC 18-0042 State of MT v Patrick Daniel Keller IN-T PV Disposition
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Matthew C. Claus
17-24937
Ct1: Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0880 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Matthew C. Claus
14-20543 TS
Criminal Endangerment F
Jason R. Rude
DC 15-0709 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Matthew C. Claus
15-21487
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 18-1133 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Bond Reduction
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Matthew C. Claus Revoke Release Hrg
18-26243 TS TR: Past
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 18-1134 State of MT v Kyle James Dittmer IN-T Revoke Release Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Matthew C. Claus TR: Past
18-26049 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 11-0128 State of MT v Robert Douglas Healy IV IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Jim Lippert
11-17149
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct4: Assault with Weapon F
Mary Aggers
See also: DC 17-1428 | 17-24959 | Status Hearing - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0001 State of MT v Lester Leecody Runsabove IN-T Status Hearing
(TODD) Co Atty-tc David H. Sibley Serve Trial Mgmt Order
16-23414 TS
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1422 State of MT v Garriett Wesley Ackerman IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders
19-28206 HC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 19-1214 | 19-27970 | Jury Trial - 12/16/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0957 State of MT v Derek Tyson Bellamy IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
18-26030
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jayson Baxter
See also: DC 19-1286 | 19-28020 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0406 State of MT v Dennis Barry Wooley IN-V Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg J. Gregory Tomicich
18-25474 AP
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0120 State of MT v Ray Carpenter Jr. IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set (SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Bond
12-17937 NTA to YCDF
Ct1: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
Kelvin Harrell
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0208 State of MT v Patrick Shane Stonebraker IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders Bond
18-25225
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs by Accountability F
Shellie Stichman
See also: DC 17-0116 | 17-23443 | Dismissed w/o Prejudice per Deferred Prosecution Agreement - 07/27/2017
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1227 State of MT v Logan Skye Rodriguez IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Natasha Hammack TR: 1/13/20
19-27940 DM
Ct1: DUIF
Or in the Alternative to Ct2: DUI Per SeF
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1218 State of MT v Tyren James Landwehr IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
18-26341 AP
Criminal Mischief F
Emily Lott
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0362 State of MT v Abran Rodriguez Rascon IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Public Defenders
18-25426
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shannon Berg
DC 19-0398 State of MT v Abran Rodriguez Rascon IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Public Defenders
19-27109
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0703 State of MT v Van John Thompson IN-V Apr BW
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman Reset TR and RRH
19-27398 AP
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Possession of Burglary Tools M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0468 State of MT v Clayton Wallace Whitaker IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Jim Lippert Reset PV Rev Hrg
16-22457
Robbery F
Tom Fulton
See also: DC 19-0520 | 19-27207 | Jury Trial - 09/23/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0556 State of MT v Erin Gabrielle Worth IN-V Apr BW
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Roberta A. Drew Reset PV Hearing
17-24025
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Lacy McConnell
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0988 State of MT v Josiah Geordell Knowsgun Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Katie Heller
19-27693 JC
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
Ct4: DUIM
Page 4 of 4 Report Edited 09.25.18
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0546 State of MT v Russell Robert Moddison PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Meghan Benson
09-15581
Forgery (Common Scheme) F
Tim Hides
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-1234 State of MT v Roberta Maria Quintana-Contreraz PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-tc Alexander J. Roth
15-21911
Ct2: Exploitation of an Older Person F
Jason R. Rude
See also: DC 19-0788 | 19-27474 | Jury Trial - 10/28/2019 See also: DC 19-1080 | 19-27789 | Jury Trial - 01/21/2020 See also: DC 19-1256 | 19-27987 | Jury Trial - 02/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0740 State of MT v Ashley Shantell Reyna PV Rev Hrg
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Cory T. Harman
18-25832
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jayson Baxter
See also: DC 19-0823 | 19-27545 | Jury Trial - 10/28/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0734 State of MT v Amanda Lea Heckel PV Srv Pet to Revoke
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Lyndon Scheveck PV Hrg: 1/16/20
18-25663
Ct2: Theft by Accountability F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1554 State of MT v Josie Alisha Risingsun Status Hearing
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicholas Owens Re: CAMO Court
18-26687 AP
Assault on a Peace Officer F
DC 19-0028 State of MT v Josie Alisha Risingsun Status Hearing
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Nicholas Owens Re: CAMO Court
19-26740 AP
Bail-jumping F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
