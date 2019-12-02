Steve Bullock Announces He QUITS Presidential Pipe Dream...

December 2, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Today, I’m suspending my campaign for President.

Thank you for your belief, your trust, and your support. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/eWuRmOqjlT

— Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) December 2, 2019

 

 

 

Now we need the legislative body to  conduct an in-depth audit of how much Steve Bullock cost the Montana taxpayers for his failed Governor pipe dream for the Office of the President. 

 

Bullock, at the cost of taxpayers, spent Montana hard-earned taxpayer money to fund his security, all while he jumped on every radical socialist bandwagon to gain political wealth and votes.

 

This was a like a bad Schiff show that had 128 days out of state not attending to the affairs of the State of Montana. Bullock only paid back only $2,000 to taxpayers. Audit Bullock

 

 

 

 

 

