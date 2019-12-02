Holiday Cooking With Seasonal Skillet Dishes

Syndicated by: Montana News

The rush of the holiday season - shopping for gifts, decorating the house, hosting loved ones and other added obligations - can be challenging. Restore balance and holiday cheer by treating yourself and others who are home for the holidays to a no-fuss, relaxing dinner that feels celebratory.

Supported by a menu that can be prepared entirely using a skillet, you can easily add to the joyful holiday spirit while also lowering stress levels typically associated with this time of year. Start with a main course like Seared Salmon with Pine Nut, Caper and Fennel Topping, which can go a long way toward building a tasty holiday meal. Paired with Long-Cooked Green Beans with Tomatoes and Garlic, the savory salmon and complementary side can be on the family table in less than an hour then capped off by a seasonal Stovetop Apple Pie.

Seared Salmon with Pine Nut, Caper and Fennel Topping

Yield: 4 servings

1/2 cup pine nuts

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 shallot, finely chopped (about 3 tablespoons)

1/2 medium fennel bulb, cored and finely chopped

3 tablespoons drained capers

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh orange zest

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil

1/2 teaspoon, plus 1/8 teaspoon, salt, divided

4 skin-on salmon fillets (6-7 ounces each)

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add pine nuts and cook, shaking pan often, about 4-5 minutes until lightly browned. Transfer pine nuts to medium bowl.

In same skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add shallot and fennel; cook, stirring occasionally, 3-4 minutes until slightly softened. Add capers and cook 1 minute. Transfer to bowl with pine nuts. Stir in remaining oil and orange zest. Let cool 5 minutes before adding basil and 1/8 teaspoon salt; reserve.

Season salmon with remaining salt and pepper. Heat skillet over medium heat until hot. Add salmon, flesh-side down, and cook 5 minutes until nicely browned. Flip salmon and continue cooking 4-5 minutes until skin is crisp and salmon is cooked through but still slightly translucent in center. Place one salmon fillet on each of four serving plates; top each with pine nut mixture.

Long-Cooked Green Beans with Tomatoes and Garlic

Yield: 4 servings

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup yellow onions, minced

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 1/2 pounds green beans, ends trimmed

3 large ripe tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In nonstick skillet over medium heat, warm olive oil.

Add onions and cook until soft, stirring occasionally, 7-10 minutes. Add garlic and continue stirring 1 minute. Add green beans and tomatoes; cover and cook over low heat until green beans are soft, 25 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook, uncovered, until liquid is almost gone, 2-3 minutes.

Stovetop Apple Pie

Yield: 1 10-inch pie

6 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup, plus 2 teaspoons, sugar, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon or apple pie spice

6 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into eight wedges each

1 refrigerated pie crust

2 teaspoons cream

In nonstick skillet over low heat, melt butter; remove from heat. Stir in 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon. Arrange apple wedges evenly in skillet, overlapping as needed.

Heat oven to 350 F.

In skillet over medium heat, cook sugar mixture until it is light amber in color and bubbly, 8-10 minutes.

Carefully place pie crust on top of apples; cut few slits in pastry to allow air to escape. Brush pastry with cream and remaining sugar. Bake 25-30 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and apples are tender. Serve warm or at room temperature.