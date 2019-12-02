Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

11/30/19 @ 11:46pm Officers investigated a reported assault that occurred in the 2500 blk of Country Club Avenue. After investigation, officers arrested a 28 yr old Helena female for 1st offense Partner or Family Member Assault. She was booked at the detention center.

12/1/19 @ 7:09pm An officer was called to investigate a hit and run traffic crash that happened on North Montana Avenue near Tara Court. The officer was able to locate the driver of the vehicle that left the scene at a residence in the north valley. The officer cited the 32 yr old Helena male driver with 1st offense Driving Under the Influence, No Insurance and several charges related to the hit and run crash. He was cited and released.

11/30/19 @ 5:29pm Officers were called to investigate a disturbance that occurred in the 500 blk of Hauser Avenue. Officers arrested an 18 yr old Helena male for 1st offense Partner or Family Member Assault and Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member. He was booked at the detention center.

11/30/19 @ 9:42pm Officers investigated a disturbance at a residence in the 400 blk of North Warren Street. Officers cited and released a 60 yr old Helena female for misdemeanor Assault.

12/1/19 @ 6:30am Officers were called to a noise disturbance in the 800 blk of North Davis and arrested a 52 yr old Helena male on an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the detention center.

12/1/19 @ 2:56pm Officers cited a 79 yr old male for Disorderly Conduct in the 800 blk of North Oregon Street.

12/1/19 @ 4:57pm Officers cited a 33 yr old Helena male for Criminal Trespass to Property in the 300 blk of Euclid Avenue. He had returned to the property after earlier being trespassed from there. He was cited and released.

12/2/19 @ 12:53am Officers arrested a 25 yr old Helena male in the area of Billings Avenue and 18th Street on several outstanding warrants. He was booked at the detention center.

On 12/1/19 Helena PD officers responded to 41 calls for service, including 5 traffic crashes, 7 disorderly conduct/disturbance complaints, and made 6 vehicle stops for traffic violations.