Cody Wyoming Police Department News

December 2, 2019

Montana News

 

 

 

 

November 27, 28, 29, 30 & December 01, 2019ARRESTS:11/27/19 Joshua Beacham, Cody, 41, Arrested for Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, DUS, No Insurance, Fail to Signal & Warrant, Incident #1911270098

11/27/19 Stewart Ringler, Cody, 30, Arrested for DUI & Illegal U-Turn, (Incident #1911270102)

11/29/19 Jonathen Hoskins, Cody, 20, Arrested for Warrant

11/30/19 Fabian Phillips, Cody, 34, Arrested for DUI, Expired Registration, No Insurance, Improper Left Turn & Probation Violation, (Incident #1911300002)

11/30/19 Mkenzi Zerkle, Powell, 26, Arrested for DUI and No Headlights, (Incident #1911300007)

12/01/19 Scott Scheeler, Cody, 36, Arrested for Warrants, (Incident #1912010020)Total 911 Calls – 7

 

*==========================================================================November 27, 201900:29 Citizen Contact 1911270002 Officer initiated activity at C St, Cody. Subject to respond to LEC. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================05:55 Assist other Agency 1911270009 Officer initiated activity at Probation And Parole - Cody Offi, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================07:19 Fraud Related 1911270012 Occurred on Wyoming Ave. RP states his son lives at above address with grandmother and has been using her credit cards without her consent. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*===================================11:54 Nuisance Complaint 1911270028 Occurred on Meadowlark Ct. RP says that her neighbor is dumping leaves in her yard which he claims are coming from her trees. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

 

 

12:56 Fraud Related 1911270038 Occurred on Salsbury Ave. RP's cc has been compromised. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*

=14:57 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911270048 Occurred at Albertsons Food & Drug on 17TH St. . Hit and Run - fender/bender. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

 

15:07 Animal Call - Other 1911270049 Occurred at Millstone Brewery - Cody on Sheridan Ave. . 3rd party reporting-small chihuahua in a white escalade parked at the above location seems to be cold. . Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================15:15 Assist other Agency 1911270050 Occurred at DFS (Dept Family Svc) on Rumsey Ave. . Assistance with UA on below subj. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:25 Assist other Agency 1911270055 Occurred at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Ave. . Speak to an officer regarding female listed below. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================17:50 Disturbance 1911270068 Occurred on Sheridan Ave. RP says that her upstairs neighbors have been fighting for the last 45 minutes and she heard them yell "pull the F* trigger". . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================17:54 Traffic Stop 1911270069 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. TS- No violation. . Disposition: No Action Taken.*==========================================================================20:28 Traffic Stop 1911270087 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave/Highway 120 N, Cody. TS- Driver cited for expired registration. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================21:18 Traffic Stop 1911270090 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed/White light to the rear. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================21:46 Traffic Stop 1911270093 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Salsbury Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for entering into the roadway without stopping. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================21:46 Traffic Stop 1911270094 Officer initiated activity at Robert St/Ishawooa Trail Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for failure to dim/Illegal U-turn. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:25 Animal-Stray 1911270097 Occurred at Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Ave. . RP s ays they picked up a dark black Pit bull from the above area. Waiting in a Silver Buick for an officer to pick up the dog. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter.*==========================================================================22:26 Traffic Stop 1911270098 Officer initiated activity at Stampede AVE/17TH St, Cody. TS- Driver. . Disposition: Arrest Made. *==========================================================================22:59 Traffic Stop 1911270099 Officer initiated activity at 15TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for red light violation. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

 

*==========================================================================23:16 Patrol-Extra 1911270101 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================23:55 Traffic Stop 1911270102 Officer initiated activity at Cody City Hall, Rumsey Ave, Cody. TS-Driver. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================November 28, 201900:26 Traffic Stop 1911280005 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS Driver Warned for FTS red light. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================02:35 Patrol-Extra 1911280011 Officer initiated activity at Heights Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================10:28 Patrol-Extra 1911280027 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================10:35 Patrol-Extra 1911280028 Officer initiated activity at Ups, Blackburn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================12:49 Property-Found 1911280035 Occurred at Juniper Wine & Spirits on 12TH St. . Debit card. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================13:28 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911280040 Occurred on 29TH St. RP has questions about shooting archery in the city limits. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================14:05 Unattended Death 1911280044 Occurred at Salsbury Ave. . Male subj deceased. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================15:19 Drug Related 1911280045 Occurred at Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Ave. . RP went to go pick up his son and thinks his soon to be ex is on drugs - RP would like px. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================17:37 Animals on Roadway 1911280055 Occurred at Big Horn AVE/17TH St. Deer was hit by a vehicle. Still alive in the road near the above area. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================17:54 Patrol-Extra 1911280056 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================19:02 Traffic Stop 1911280061 Officer initiated activity at Dragons Lair Games, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- All paperwork provided. . Disposition: No Action Taken.*==========================================================================19:09 Motor Vehicle Crash 1911280062 Occurred on 32ND St. Fender/bender no injury/blockage. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================23:33 Patrol-Extra 1911280065 Officer initiated activity at Ups, Blackburn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================

 

23:33 Patrol-Extra 1911280066 Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================23:41 Patrol-Extra 1911280067 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================November 29, 201909:55 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911290015 Occurred on Shoshone Trl North. RP would like to speak to a officer about her son. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================14:06 Animal-Stray 1911290030 Occurred on Cover St. Older dog, poss chihuahua, blk spiked collar, male running. . Disposition: Informational. *==========================================================================14:56 Animal Bite 1911290035 Occurred on West Yellowstone Ave. ME-Smith Room. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================16:40 Animal-Stray 1911290040 Occurred at Northern Inc on Sheridan Ave. . Small brown and black/ black dog RAL,. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================16:50 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911290041 Occurred at 12TH St Hill on 12TH St. . 3 cars stuck on the hill. . Disposition: Referred to Other Agency.*==========================================================================17:53 Motor Vehicle Crash 1911290044 Occurred at Walgreens on Sheridan Ave. . Both vehicle in Comfort Inn parking lot - black toyota vs white pu. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================18:27 Animal-Noisy 1911290045 Occurred on Rumsey Ave. Dog chained outside lab german shepherd mix, nonstop barking - basement apt. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================21:56 Theft 1911290052 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Shoplifting. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================November 30, 201900:39 Traffic Stop 1911300002 Officer initiated activity at Bleistein AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver arrested for. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================01:04 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911300004 Occurred at Sierra Trading Post Call Center on Blackburn Ave. . Vector security requesting a welfare check on the business as they have not received a "arming signal" from the business, they are requesting a drive by to make sure everything is ok. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================01:40 Traffic Stop 1911300006 Officer initiated activity at Beck AVE/11TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for no tail lights. Initially unable to read plate. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================01:45 Traffic Stop 1911300007 Officer initiated activity at Rumsey AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS-Driver arrested. Initially unable to read plate. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================

 

06:56 Civil Standby 1911300015 Occurred on Simpson Ave. For tomorrow at 1200. The other half is aware and willing. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:39 Intrusion/Holdup 1911300021 Occurred at Aarons Rentals on Yellowstone Ave. . Gen Burg alarm. . Disposition: False Alarm.*==========================================================================15:17 Patrol-Extra 1911300028 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================17:17 Property-Found 1911300037 Occurred at Bargain Box - Clothing on 13TH St. . RP found the listed debit card. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================18:17 Patrol-Extra 1911300044 Officer initiated activity at Cody Area, Sheridan AVE/16TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================18:56 Property-Found 1911300046 Occurred at Cody Lodging Company on 19TH St. . Found a credit card on the sidewalk in front of location. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================19:24 Open Door/Window 1911300048 Occurred on 18TH St. RP says the door to the residence is open. . Disposition: Cancelled. *==========================================================================19:44 Miscellaneous Assistance 1911300054 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St/Cody Ave, Cody. Motorist assist. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:49 Patrol-Extra 1911300055 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================20:52 Welfare Check 1911300060 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . Older male mid 60, blonde hair & bread, black lab/pitbull mix, they are sleeping in a light brown pu. White shell, tied down by rope - front doors by east end of bldg. RP gave subject some money for food. . Disposition: Nothing Found.*==========================================================================21:57 Welfare Check 1911300061 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . Parked in front down from the officer reserved parking is a man sleeping in his vehicle. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================22:59 Disturbance 1911300063 Occurred at Irma Hotel on Sheridan Ave. . 3 females 1 male, male threw beer bottle in the bar and one female cursing at the waitress/younger female wearing a fur coat white & black, blue knit cap, (2) 60-70 year old females wearing dark clothing, driving a white dodge, male 35- drk jacket & hat has 2 piercing's on his lip. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================December 01, 201903:09 Suspicious Activity 1912010005 Officer initiated activity at New Hope Baptist Church, 29TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================10:13 Patrol-Extra 1912010018 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================

 

10:35 Warrant Service Attempt 1912010020 Officer initiated activity at Cody Law Enforcement Center, River View Dr, Cody. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================11:27 Property-Lost 1912010026 Occurred on 11TH St. Last night son lost his cell phone galaxy Samsung 10 plus w/ camo grey and black case -lower left corner of the phone is cracked. RP said phone tracking shows it to be at location noted above. Apps have been changed on the phone. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================12:05 Property-Lost 1912010027 Occurred at Yancy Interiors And Home on Sheridan Ave. . RP lost key fob for chevy suburan w/ numerous other keys, fatbeer brand can opener attached. . Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================16:35 Harassment 1912010036 Occurred on 31ST St. RP feels like her therapist is harassing and manipulating her. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================16:58 Welfare Check 1912010039 Occurred at Carter Mountain Motel on Central Ave. . RP would like a welfare check on his sister. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================18:06 Domestic 1912010041 Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . Male threw table at female, still in the house kids in house. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================21:19 Suspicious Activity 1912010042 Occurred at Blackburn Ave/Sheridan Ave. RP states that the below listed vehicle was parked in the roadway. . Disposition: Assistance Give

