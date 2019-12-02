Billings Man Daryn James Thomas Arrested On Outstanding Warrant And New Drug Charges

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Daryn James Thomas arrested for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



On Dec 1, 2019, Billings Police Officer Hill arrested Daryn James Thomas for an unrelated warrant for his arrest at the intersection of Rehberg Lane and Ave C.



Thomas had walked away from a drug treatment program and accused of cutting off his GPS monitor device so that he could not be monitored and tracked.



Officer Hill searched Thomas for weapons and discovered a green glass METH pipe in his sweatshirt. Thomas stated that the glass pipe tube was not his.



Thomas was taken to YCDF without further incident and remanded on his warrant charges along with new drug charges added.

