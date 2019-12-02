Billings Man Dushane Thomas Rowland Threatens To Stab His Girl Friend With Pocket Knife

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Dushane Thomas Rowland arrested for Assault with a weapon and violation of Partner Member Assault no Contact Order.



Sunday, December 1, 2019, Billings police sent to a report of a disturbance call on Ave C that dispatchers could hear someone yelling that a person had a knife. Officers Sing and Sutton arrived in the 2300 block area of Ave C.



According to the caller, B.R. stated Dushane was her boyfriend and that he verbally threatened to hit her and stab her with his knife.



A month earlier, Dushane Rowland was arrested and given a No Contact Order prohibiting Dushane Rowland from having contact with his girlfriend B.R. In that case; he was charged with a Partner Family Member Assault.



On October 24, 201`9, against his girlfriend B.R... As part of his conditions for release, Dushane Rowland was issued by the court a no-contact order that prohibited having contact with B.R.



B.R. was drinking with her boyfriend Dushane Rowland when a cousin of B.R. came over to the house, which upset Rowland.



A verbal argument started, and B.R. had to intervene. Rowland acted like he was going to hit his girlfriend, B.R.



Rowland picked up a knife and opened the blade, and acted like he was going to stab his girlfriend according to the victim B.R.



Rowland and B.R. had been dating for about six years and have had a volatile on-off relationship for most of the six years.

