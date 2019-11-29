Weather Report for Billings

November 29, 2019

The weather report for Billings and the surrounding area, which impacts portions of the Central and South Central Montana, are as follows:  At times, the snow fall will cause traveling to be very trying to impossible with widespread blowing and drifting snow.  Visibility will significantly reduce for drivers that are on the roadways.

Rapid accumulations of 7 to 10 inches of snow are forecasted with the heaviest snowfall during the evening hours of Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

 

