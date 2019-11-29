Politicians: Ignorant Men Praise Them For What They Say--Wise Men Condemn Them For What They Do

Syndicated by: Montana News

“Where the roots of private virtue are diseased, the fruit of public probity cannot but be corrupt.” -Felix Alder

Let me start off by acknowledging that since the inception of this ministry 22 years ago, I have never based my opinion on the things that I highlight either on radio or in my articles, never once. Yet, those that have disputed or have attempted to debate me on whatever topic that I may be highlighting have given their opinions and that without fail.

I have always based every topic in correcting the errors of opinion on the Word of God and that of the United States Constitution (Psalm 119:89; 2 Timothy 3:16-17; 1 Peter 1:25). By doing so, it becomes the stumbling block or the rock of offense to their opinions (1 Peter 2:8). These topics that I highlight usually apply to those in the Church and to those in government, which Jesus told us to beware when it comes to their leaven-doctrine (Mark 8:15).

“They that forsake the law praise the wicked: but such as keep the law contend with them.” -Proverbs 28:4

As for me and my house, I AM FOR THE LAW (Biblical and Constitutional - Joshua 24:15)!

Remember that “political language is designed to make lies sound truthful” and yet, these are the games in which these men that debate with me are caught up.

One example of this is how many people have been led to believe that when the unconstitutional Republican Party is in power that they are a law unto themselves; or how about when the unconstitutional Democrats are in power that they are a law unto themselves. This is merely a con system to further divide the American people (Mark 3:25). We are ruled by law, not by an unconstitutional party system.

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/george-washington-warned-of-the-party-spirit-democrats-vs-republicans-is-a-political-language-devised-to-divide-the-american-people/

https://youtu.be/hYzSEBx12LM

How far can this go if we let it?

Just the other day, I heard a preacher that I like speak of how thankful that he was that the president lets him do the things that he does (Hosea 4:6). This preacher needs to understand that he is to have the law of truth in his mouth, which is to turn men from iniquity and bondage (Malachi 2:6).

This preacher has it backward and upside down. Little must he know of his own history. This is what our forefathers exhibited in throwing off tyranny in 1776.

https://youtu.be/Bsb4unDVHoA

It is absolutely astounding to see how people will praise administration after administration based on what a candidate may be running on (promises made), or what a president may say and yet, Scripture commands that we are to judge them by what they do.

“ Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?

Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.

A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.

Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.” -Matthew 7:16-20

Again, the foolishness of men praise a man for what he says, and that to their own demise rather then what that man does (Isaiah 30).

“And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.” -2 Corinthians 11:14-15

https://youtu.be/UCWF2GFQLZo

I can just hear someone say, "We should praise our leaders for the good that they do, not the wrong that they do" (Romans 7:9-12). They are servants, not leaders.

That public servant is entrusted with delegated authority from “We the People” to do what they swore that they would do, which is to uphold the enumerated laws found within the United States Constitution.

Let me say it this way: when you are driving down the highway abiding by the laws of the land, the police officer does not pull you over to tell you how wonderful a driver that you are, does he? However, he will pull you over for driving erratically or dangerously? So it is with us, the Bible teaches.

“Doth he thank that servant because he did the things that were commanded him? I trow not.” -Luke 17:9

Son of Liberty Patrick Henry said that Americans are to “guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect everyone who approaches that jewel.”

And so should we.

I end with this: How many politicians have run for office, regardless of capacity, where we have found what they promised to do what was right, and what they actually did when they won the office, they instantly turned on the people by doing the opposite of what they promised to do?

Yet, it falls to the people that tolerate this.

How true it is what Joseph de Maistre said: “Every country has the government it deserves.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NIyrQQwxcs

