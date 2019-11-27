Billings Man Jacob John Lowney Strangles Woman Till She Became Unconscious

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Jacob John Lowney was arrested and charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Peace Officer.



On August 3, 2019, Billings Police Officers Dakota Singh, Colt Kirkpatrick, Dylan Sutton, and Jeremiah Adams responded to a 911 hang-up call that was on Monad Road, in the 3500 block area.



A woman called in crying that her roommate Jacob John Lowney "hurt her and strangled her."



When all four Officers arrived at the property, Billings Police officer Jeremiah Adams visually observed through a window, a man striking something with his fist.



Finally, a woman came to the door and let Officers inside. The woman had red marks on her neck. The female victim was crying and appeared frightened and scared.



According to the female victim, she told Jacob John Lowney to leave home as the verbal argument was becoming violent.



Lowney shoved the female to the ground, placing his hands around her throat and strangled her till she lost consciousness.



Later, when the female victim came back to, she notices she was dizzy, and drooling heavy. Lowney was pouring beer on her.



Officer removed the victim to safety, and as they were doing that, Lowney locked the door and dead-bolted it. Officers could hear multiple things thrown around the apartment.



Officers were able to enter the back door as it still was unlocked and in doing so, discovered that Jacob Lowney was not inside of the apartment anymore.



Lowney was running towards the back yard of the apartment building. Lowney then jumped a fence. Lowney then started to approach Officer Adams, who was on the opposite side of the fence.



Other Officers approached Lowney, who then turned and ran only after, Lowney attempted to punch Officer Adams.



At some point, Officer Adams was nearest to Lowney and struck with a closed fist Lowney twice in the face. Officer Sutton was able to take Lowney to the ground. Lowney started to kick at the Officers and was resisting arrest, according to the Officers.



Susan, the K-9 was deployed who bit Lowney in the left leg and held on.



Officer Sutton and Adams were then able to secure and cuff Lowney.

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

License# AINS-ID-80896CYP

License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19



















