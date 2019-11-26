Minot's 10 Compost Sites Closing For The W Inter Season Effective Nov 27, 2019

Syndicated by: Montana News

The City of Minot’s 10 compost sites will be closing for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The City’s sanitation crews do not collect yard waste curbside.

Residents using City sanitation services can bring yard waste to the City of Minot landfill for free. The City landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



Residents can call Public Works at 857-4140 to schedule pickup of bulk items, including couches, appliances, and furniture. There is a $10 fee for each bulk item collected.