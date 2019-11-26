Lockwood Man Derick J Garriott Charged With Partner Family Member Assault

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

By: Donald Cyphers investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

32-year-old Lockwood man Derick J Garriott was arrested and charged with Partner Family Member Assault his first offense.



Garriott resides at 234 Lomond #5 in Lockwood.



According to Dispatch records and statements, Tuesday, November 25, 2019, a report of a physical disturbance at the location of 234 Lomond #5 for what was believed to be an assault in progress according to dispatch records.



Once Law enforcement arrived, they were able to make contact with a woman by the name of Taylor Davidson.



Taylor Davidson stated to law enforcement that she and Derick J Garriott were having a verbal argument.



Davidson was trying to keep Derick Garriott from leaving home. She started to authorities.



Both Taylor Davidson and Derick Garriott were in the bedroom area. Davidson moved to the entryway area of the door and braced herself to keep Garriott from leaving.



Garriott became very angry that he was being penned in by Garriott and not allowed to leave on his own free will from home.

In an attempt to physically move Taylor Davidson from the door entryway, Garriott hit Taylor Davidson in her chest area, which made Davidson move away from the bedroom entryway area, double over in pain, causing a panic attack and shortness of breath.Law Enforcement detained Derick J Garriott remanding him to the Yellowstone County Detention Center without further incident.

