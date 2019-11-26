Helena Police Department News

November 26, 2019

According to Sgt. Berkley Conrad from the Helena Police Department, on 11/25/19 at 2139, Officers responded to the 800 block of N. Ewing St regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a light pole. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 47 year old male, was placed under arrest for 1st offense DUI, and Suspended Driver’s License. The male was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

 

**The Helena Police Department responded to 127 calls for service. 

 

A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:

 

(3) injury crashes,

(10) non-injury crashes,

(4) civil, (5) disorderly,

(3) animal calls,

(1) assault,

(2) burglary,

(8) disorderly,

(1) DUI,

(7) suspicious incidents,

(8) thefts,

(4) trespass

(9) welfare checks. 

 

 

