Helena Police Department News

According to Sgt. Berkley Conrad from the Helena Police Department, on 11/25/19 at 2139, Officers responded to the 800 block of N. Ewing St regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a light pole. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 47 year old male, was placed under arrest for 1st offense DUI, and Suspended Driver’s License. The male was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

**The Helena Police Department responded to 127 calls for service.

A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:

(3) injury crashes,

(10) non-injury crashes,

(4) civil, (5) disorderly,

(3) animal calls,

(1) assault,

(2) burglary,

(8) disorderly,

(1) DUI,

(7) suspicious incidents,

(8) thefts,

(4) trespass

(9) welfare checks.