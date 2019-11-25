Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Arraignments

Syndicated by: Montana News
Judge Knisley presiding
Monday, November 25, 2019
DC 13-0863 State of MT v Ross Alan Nicholson IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Cory T. Harman
13-19262 TS
Ct1: Forgery (By Accountability) (Common Scheme) F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1114 State of MT v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T Hrg on Motions
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack clarifying bond & conditions
19-27810 DM TR: 1/13/20
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct3: Assault with Weapon F
DC 18-0304 State of MT v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
18-25375 DM
Forgery F
Jayson Baxter
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0596 State of MT v Donald Kelley Smith IN-T Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West Revoke Release Hrg
19-27290 DM TR: Past
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0769 State of MT v Christopher Darius Larsen IN-T PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter
18-25855
Ct1: Theft F
Allan Kitterman
DC 18-0771 State of MT v Christopher Darius Larsen IN-T PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter
18-25464
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Allan Kitterman
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1231 State of MT v Edward Wayne Anderson IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders
16-23326
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0666 State of MT v Ericka Ann Platt IN-T PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Ericka Ann Contrerez
12-18372 Natasha Hammack
Criminal Mischief F
Gretchen Rice
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0566 State of MT v Bradley Thompson IN-T Bond Reduction
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Jim Lippert PV Rev Hrg
15-21257
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Micky Eckart
DC 19-1234 State of MT v Bradley Thompson IN-T Bond Reduction
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Jim Lippert TR: 1/13/20
19-27931 JC
Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1342 State of MT v Deavonta Kwame Belton IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders TR: 2/18/20
19-28066 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: CR2019- | 19-28165 | Arraignment - 12/04/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1406 State of MT v Marlin Sundance Parker IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: Past
18-26527 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 18-1552 State of MT v Marlin Sundance Parker IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: Past
18-26680 AV
Ct1: Theft F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0964 State of MT v Nicole Rae Manriquez IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders
15-21520 AF
Issuing A Bad Check (Common Scheme) F
Kelvin Harrell
See also: DC 19-1164 | 19-27884 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1082 State of MT v Stephanie Anne Stallcup Bond Reduction
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Penelope S. Strong TR: 1/13/20
19-27795 JC
Ct1: Robbery F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Robbery by Accountability F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0617 State of MT v Jaime Asturias Martinez Hrg on Motions
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Lance G. Lundvall Hrg on mtn to withdraw as counsel
18-25701
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Mattie Yedinak
See also: DC 18-1012 | DC Bench Warrant - 08/12/2019
See also: DC 19-0210 | 19-26921 | Warrant Validations - keep active - 07/12/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1574 State of MT v Reece Lee Wintermote Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Cory T. Harman PSI
18-26706 JC
Ct1: Forgery F to be dismissed
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Issuing A Bad Check F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1021 State of MT v David Alanso Zuniga Change of Plea
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Katie Heller TR: vacated
19-27731 GB
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0738 State of MT v Myron Garrett Appel Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Fred Snodgrass PSI
19-27458 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0956 State of MT v Travis Chase Cox Mtn Quash BW/Srv Rev Rls Pet
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Robert W. Snively TR: Past
19-27659 DM
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0802 State of MT v Delio Gregory Mance Trial Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Nicholas Owens TR: 12/16/19
19-27529 JC
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Solicitation to Commit Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0265 State of MT v Cazzie John Fisher Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp James David Arthur TR: Past
19-26936 JC
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M
Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
See also: DC 11-0277 | 11-17309 | Status Hearing - 11/19/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0444 State of MT v Anishia Marie Gonzalez Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Alexander J. Roth TR: 11/25/19
18-26277 AV
Ct1: Assault on a Minor F
Ct2: Assault on a Minor F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth PV Srv Pet to Revoke
16-22616 DM
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Cody Carriger
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0440 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen TR: 11/25/19
19-27149 JW Kasodie West
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-0667 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen TR: 11/25/19
19-27359 JW Kasodie West
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0511 State of MT v Quinn Henry Jessen Jr. Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack Prev. PSI to be used
19-27196 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0053 State of MT v Laura Eve Banderob PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am James M. Siegman
18-25085
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Breanne Lewis
See also: DC 19-1284 | 19-28001 | DC Arrest Warrant - 10/23/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0570 State of MT v Paul Franklin Bond Jr. PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson
15-21331 DM
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Darin Allen
DC 18-1489 State of MT v Kyle Robert Kostelecky PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack
18-26593
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Mary Aggers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0250 State of MT v Michael William Lubke PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
18-25311
Ct1: Theft F
Cody Carriger
DC 19-0365 State of MT v Michael William Lubke Trial Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 12/16/19
19-27075 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0628 State of MT v Luke Franklin Morrison PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct4: Burglary F
Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1464 State of MT v Elijah Jechionous Robinson PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West
17-25003
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Burglary F
Karri Eik
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0468 State of MT v Clayton Wallace Whitaker PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Jim Lippert
16-22457
Robbery F
Tom Fulton
See also: DC 19-0520 | 19-27207 | Jury Trial - 09/23/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0990 State of MT v Danielle Gignac Trial Status Hearing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Analicia Pianca TR: 12/16/19
18-26081 JC
Attempted Theft F
See also: DC 19-0388 | 19-27107 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!