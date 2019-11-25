Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Arraignments

November 25, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Knisley presiding

Monday, November 25, 2019

DC 13-0863 State of MT     v Ross Alan Nicholson IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Cory T. Harman

13-19262 TS

Ct1: Forgery (By Accountability) (Common Scheme) F     

 

 

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1114 State of MT     v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T Hrg on Motions

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack clarifying bond & conditions

19-27810 DM TR: 1/13/20

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct3: Assault with Weapon F     

 

 

DC 18-0304 State of MT     v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

18-25375 DM

Forgery F    

 

 

Jayson Baxter

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0596 State of MT     v Donald Kelley Smith IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West Revoke Release Hrg

19-27290 DM               TR: Past

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0769 State of MT     v Christopher Darius Larsen IN-T PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter

18-25855

Ct1: Theft F     

 

 

Allan Kitterman

 

DC 18-0771 State of MT     v Christopher Darius Larsen IN-T PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter

18-25464

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Allan Kitterman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1231 State of MT     v Edward Wayne Anderson IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

16-23326

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

DC 12-0666 State of MT     v Ericka Ann Platt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Ericka Ann Contrerez

12-18372          Natasha Hammack

Criminal Mischief F    

 

 

Gretchen Rice

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0566 State of MT     v Bradley Thompson IN-T Bond Reduction

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Jim Lippert PV Rev Hrg

15-21257

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

Micky Eckart

 

DC 19-1234 State of MT     v Bradley Thompson IN-T Bond Reduction

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Jim Lippert TR: 1/13/20

19-27931 JC

Partner or Family Member Assault F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1342 State of MT     v Deavonta Kwame Belton IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders TR: 2/18/20

19-28066 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

See also: CR2019- | 19-28165 | Arraignment - 12/04/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1406 State of MT     v Marlin Sundance Parker IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: Past

18-26527 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 18-1552 State of MT     v Marlin Sundance Parker IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: Past

18-26680 AV

Ct1: Theft F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F     

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0964 State of MT     v Nicole Rae Manriquez IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

15-21520 AF

Issuing A Bad Check (Common Scheme) F    

 

 

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1164 | 19-27884 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

DC 19-1082 State of MT     v Stephanie Anne Stallcup Bond Reduction

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Penelope S. Strong TR: 1/13/20

19-27795 JC

Ct1: Robbery F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Robbery by Accountability F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0617 State of MT     v Jaime Asturias Martinez Hrg on Motions

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Lance G. Lundvall Hrg on mtn to withdraw as counsel

18-25701

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Mattie Yedinak

See also: DC 18-1012 | DC Bench Warrant - 08/12/2019
See also: DC 19-0210 | 19-26921 | Warrant Validations - keep active - 07/12/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1574 State of MT     v Reece Lee Wintermote Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Cory T. Harman PSI

18-26706 JC

Ct1: Forgery F     to be dismissed

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Issuing A Bad Check F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1021 State of MT     v David Alanso Zuniga Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Katie Heller TR: vacated

19-27731 GB

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct3: Criminal Mischief F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0738 State of MT     v Myron Garrett Appel Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Fred Snodgrass PSI

19-27458 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0956 State of MT     v Travis Chase Cox Mtn Quash BW/Srv Rev Rls Pet

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Robert W. Snively TR: Past

19-27659 DM

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0802 State of MT     v Delio Gregory Mance Trial Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Nicholas Owens TR: 12/16/19

19-27529 JC

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Solicitation to Commit Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

DC 19-0265 State of MT     v Cazzie John Fisher Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp James David Arthur TR: Past

19-26936 JC

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M     

 

See also: DC 11-0277 | 11-17309 | Status Hearing - 11/19/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0444 State of MT     v Anishia Marie Gonzalez Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Alexander J. Roth TR: 11/25/19

18-26277 AV

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F     

Ct2: Assault on a Minor F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0603 State of MT     v Hank Jason Devereaux PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth PV Srv Pet to Revoke

16-22616 DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

Cody Carriger

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0440 State of MT     v Jerremy Allen Malloy Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen TR: 11/25/19

19-27149 JW        Kasodie West

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 19-0667 State of MT     v Jerremy Allen Malloy Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen TR: 11/25/19

19-27359 JW        Kasodie West

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Theft F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0511 State of MT     v Quinn Henry Jessen Jr. Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack Prev. PSI to be used

19-27196 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0053 State of MT     v Laura Eve Banderob PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am James M. Siegman

18-25085

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Breanne Lewis

See also: DC 19-1284 | 19-28001 | DC Arrest Warrant - 10/23/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0570 State of MT     v Paul Franklin Bond Jr. PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson

15-21331 DM

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Darin Allen

DC 18-1489 State of MT     v Kyle Robert Kostelecky PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack

18-26593

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Mary Aggers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0250 State of MT     v Michael William Lubke PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25311

Ct1: Theft F     

 

 

Cody Carriger

 

DC 19-0365 State of MT     v Michael William Lubke Trial Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 12/16/19

19-27075 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0628 State of MT     v Luke Franklin Morrison PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

Ct1: Burglary F     

Ct4: Burglary F     

 

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1464 State of MT     v Elijah Jechionous Robinson PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West

17-25003

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Burglary F     

 

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0468 State of MT     v Clayton Wallace Whitaker PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Jim Lippert

16-22457

Robbery F    

 

 

Tom Fulton

See also: DC 19-0520 | 19-27207 | Jury Trial - 09/23/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0990 State of MT     v Danielle Gignac Trial Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Analicia Pianca TR: 12/16/19

18-26081 JC

Attempted Theft F    

 

 

See also: DC 19-0388 | 19-27107 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Should You Carry Your Handgun Open Or Concealed ?

October 15, 2019

1/5
Please reload

Recent Posts

Kylie Danielle McDonald In Violent Attack Assaults Yellowstone County Detention Officer B.L.

November 25, 2019

Jordan Daniel White and Randy Desjaiais Both Issued Citations For Fighting And Making Verbal Racial slurs Towards Each Other

November 25, 2019

No Plan B For Planet A: Replacing Fossil Fuels With “Renewable” Energy Would Devastate The Only Planet We’ve Got

November 25, 2019

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

November 25, 2019

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Arraignments

November 25, 2019

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

November 25, 2019

Helena Police Department News

November 25, 2019

Celebrity Conversions That Just Don't Line Up With Scripture

November 23, 2019

Cheyenne Wyoming Receives Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Grant

November 22, 2019

Helena Police Department News

November 22, 2019

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic
  • Google Classic