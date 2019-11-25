Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Arraignments

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Knisley presiding

Monday, November 25, 2019

DC 13-0863 State of MT v Ross Alan Nicholson IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Cory T. Harman

13-19262 TS

Ct1: Forgery (By Accountability) (Common Scheme) F

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1114 State of MT v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T Hrg on Motions

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack clarifying bond & conditions

19-27810 DM TR: 1/13/20

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F

Ct3: Assault with Weapon F

DC 18-0304 State of MT v Alex Anson Belcourt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

18-25375 DM

Forgery F

Jayson Baxter

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0596 State of MT v Donald Kelley Smith IN-T Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West Revoke Release Hrg

19-27290 DM TR: Past

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0769 State of MT v Christopher Darius Larsen IN-T PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter

18-25855

Ct1: Theft F

Allan Kitterman

DC 18-0771 State of MT v Christopher Darius Larsen IN-T PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter

18-25464

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Allan Kitterman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1231 State of MT v Edward Wayne Anderson IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

16-23326

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0666 State of MT v Ericka Ann Platt IN-T PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp A.K.A. Ericka Ann Contrerez

12-18372 Natasha Hammack

Criminal Mischief F

Gretchen Rice

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0566 State of MT v Bradley Thompson IN-T Bond Reduction

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Jim Lippert PV Rev Hrg

15-21257

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Micky Eckart

DC 19-1234 State of MT v Bradley Thompson IN-T Bond Reduction

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Jim Lippert TR: 1/13/20

19-27931 JC

Partner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1342 State of MT v Deavonta Kwame Belton IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders TR: 2/18/20

19-28066 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: CR2019- | 19-28165 | Arraignment - 12/04/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1406 State of MT v Marlin Sundance Parker IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: Past

18-26527 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 18-1552 State of MT v Marlin Sundance Parker IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca TR: Past

18-26680 AV

Ct1: Theft F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0964 State of MT v Nicole Rae Manriquez IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-mrg Public Defenders

15-21520 AF

Issuing A Bad Check (Common Scheme) F

Kelvin Harrell

See also: DC 19-1164 | 19-27884 | Jury Trial - 01/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1082 State of MT v Stephanie Anne Stallcup Bond Reduction

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Penelope S. Strong TR: 1/13/20

19-27795 JC

Ct1: Robbery F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Robbery by Accountability F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0617 State of MT v Jaime Asturias Martinez Hrg on Motions

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Lance G. Lundvall Hrg on mtn to withdraw as counsel

18-25701

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Mattie Yedinak

See also: DC 18-1012 | DC Bench Warrant - 08/12/2019

See also: DC 19-0210 | 19-26921 | Warrant Validations - keep active - 07/12/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1574 State of MT v Reece Lee Wintermote Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Cory T. Harman PSI

18-26706 JC

Ct1: Forgery F to be dismissed

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Issuing A Bad Check F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1021 State of MT v David Alanso Zuniga Change of Plea

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Katie Heller TR: vacated

19-27731 GB

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Mischief F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0738 State of MT v Myron Garrett Appel Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Fred Snodgrass PSI

19-27458 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0956 State of MT v Travis Chase Cox Mtn Quash BW/Srv Rev Rls Pet

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Robert W. Snively TR: Past

19-27659 DM

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0802 State of MT v Delio Gregory Mance Trial Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Nicholas Owens TR: 12/16/19

19-27529 JC

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Solicitation to Commit Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0265 State of MT v Cazzie John Fisher Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp James David Arthur TR: Past

19-26936 JC

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Driving While License Suspended or Revoked M

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

See also: DC 11-0277 | 11-17309 | Status Hearing - 11/19/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0444 State of MT v Anishia Marie Gonzalez Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Alexander J. Roth TR: 11/25/19

18-26277 AV

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F

Ct2: Assault on a Minor F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth PV Srv Pet to Revoke

16-22616 DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Cody Carriger

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0440 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen TR: 11/25/19

19-27149 JW Kasodie West

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-0667 State of MT v Jerremy Allen Malloy Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar A.K.A. Jerremy Allen Palmen TR: 11/25/19

19-27359 JW Kasodie West

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0511 State of MT v Quinn Henry Jessen Jr. Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack Prev. PSI to be used

19-27196 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0053 State of MT v Laura Eve Banderob PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am James M. Siegman

18-25085

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Breanne Lewis

See also: DC 19-1284 | 19-28001 | DC Arrest Warrant - 10/23/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0570 State of MT v Paul Franklin Bond Jr. PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson

15-21331 DM

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Darin Allen

DC 18-1489 State of MT v Kyle Robert Kostelecky PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-zp Natasha Hammack

18-26593

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Mary Aggers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0250 State of MT v Michael William Lubke PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25311

Ct1: Theft F

Cody Carriger

DC 19-0365 State of MT v Michael William Lubke Trial Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 12/16/19

19-27075 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0628 State of MT v Luke Franklin Morrison PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct4: Burglary F

Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1464 State of MT v Elijah Jechionous Robinson PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Kasodie West

17-25003

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Burglary F

Karri Eik

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0468 State of MT v Clayton Wallace Whitaker PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Jim Lippert

16-22457

Robbery F

Tom Fulton

See also: DC 19-0520 | 19-27207 | Jury Trial - 09/23/2019

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0990 State of MT v Danielle Gignac Trial Status Hearing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-jrs Analicia Pianca TR: 12/16/19

18-26081 JC

Attempted Theft F

See also: DC 19-0388 | 19-27107 | Jury Trial - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------